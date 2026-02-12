Weichai Wins Multiple World Green Design Awards

BRUSSELS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 15th Annual Conference and Brussels Summit of the World Green Design Organization (WGDO) was held in Brussels, Belgium. Weichai's high thermal efficiency engine series won the "Green Design International Award". Weichai Group was honored with the "Green Design International Contribution Award", becoming the first company in the global industry to receive this distinction. Concurrently, five Weichai engineers were awarded the "Green Design Engineer (Senior)" certification by the WGDO.

As a key highlight of the summit, Weichai's high thermal efficiency engine series, centered on the green design philosophy, received unanimous high praise from the WGDO review committee for its green design attributes, including its forward-looking nature, universality, systematic approach, synergy, economic viability, and sustainability. Weichai has successively launched the world's first commercial diesel engines with brake thermal efficiencies exceeding 50%, 51%, 52%, and 53%, setting a green design benchmark for energy conservation, emission reduction, and carbon reduction in the global internal combustion engine industry and serving as a prime example of practicing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The WGDO is the world's first non-profit international organization dedicated to promoting the development of green design globally, holding official EU certification and "Special consultative status" with the UN Economic and Social Council. Since 2011, the WGDO has established the Green Design International Award and the Green Design International Contribution Award to identify and recognize products, technologies, and projects with outstanding achievements in green design and sustainable development, as well as individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions worldwide.

For the year 2025, the World Green Design Organization received nearly 1,000 award applications from 43 countries. Ultimately, 51 projects were shortlisted, with 20 winning the Green Design International Award (including nominations) and 3 receiving the Green Design International Contribution Award (including nominations). Weichai's success in winning multiple awards reflects the WGDO's high recognition of its sustainable development practices.

