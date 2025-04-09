circle x black
Why Do Top Automakers Choose Raytron's Night Vision Thermal Imaging Solutions for Safer Driving?

09 aprile 2025 | 11.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Night driving remains a significant challenge due to limited visibility and hazardous weather conditions that compromise safety. However, advanced infrared thermal imaging is revolutionizing night driving by providing high clarity and real-time hazard detection, even in complete darkness. As a pioneer in infrared thermal imaging, Raytron is committed to creating incremental value for customers with continuous technological advancement. By focusing on infrared, laser, and microwave technologies, Raytron consistently pioneers breakthroughs that drive the evolution of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ensuring safer journeys for all.

Why Do Top Automakers Partner with Raytron?

Leading automakers such as BYD, Geely, and GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) have partnered with Raytron to develop advanced ADAS technologies, including the Ultra-Range Infrared Night Vision system deployed in premium BYD models like the Yangwang U8 and the Fangchengbao Bao 8. The core advantages of Raytron's infrared thermal imaging solution lie in its AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified thermal sensors, the world's first self-developed 6μm pixel chip and AI-integrated fusion algorithms. By meeting the rigorous automotive reliability standards, Raytron's technology supports robust pedestrian detection, AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), collision avoidance, and lane departure warnings in low-visibility conditions.

How Does Thermal Imaging Empower Autonomous Driving?

Raytron's Horus640-B Automotive LWIR Thermal Imaging Module is designed to enhance perception for autonomous systems by detecting thermal signatures and delivering early hazard alerts. Key features include:

About Raytron and Its Vision

As a leading innovator in infrared thermal imaging, Raytron continues to develop cutting-edge automotive camera systems that drive advancements in autonomous driving and ADAS. With a strong track record of collaboration with top-tier automotive manufacturers and a vision for expanding infrared imaging as a standard in future vehicles, Raytron is helping pave the way for safer and smarter driving.

For Further Information

Contact the Raytron ADAS team to explore integration solutions:Raytron Marketing DepartmentE-mail: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-do-top-automakers-choose-raytrons-night-vision-thermal-imaging-solutions-for-safer-driving-302424154.html

