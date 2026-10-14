xFusion at OCP 2026: When Cooling, Power, and Interconnect Converge for the Agentic Era

Keynote and three product showcases address the cooling, power, and interconnect challenges defining next-generation AI data centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xFusion, a global computing infrastructure provider, is exhibiting at the 2026 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit from October 12–15 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center (Booth A33), presenting its latest AI computing infrastructure — spanning liquid-cooled rack-scale systems, super node architecture, and next-generation high-voltage DC power solutions — alongside a keynote address on the power and cooling challenges reshaping the AI data center landscape.

AI's Growing Appetite Demands a New Infrastructure Playbook

The rapid scaling of AI workloads is pushing data center power density to unprecedented levels. Single-chip power consumption is trending toward 3,000 watts and beyond, while rack-level power density is advancing from hundreds of kilowatts toward the megawatt class. In this environment, power delivery and cooling — long considered back-end utilities — are emerging as the defining constraints on AI infrastructure scalability.

At OCP 2026, Director of Product Management at xFusion, Arthur Wang delivered a keynote titled "Next-Generation Power & Cooling Solutions," introducing a new framework for measuring data center value: WATT → FLOPS → TOKEN → AGENT → VALUE. Rather than counting servers shipped or cards installed, this framework evaluates how efficiently every watt of electricity is ultimately converted into real business outcomes — from raw compute, to AI tokens, to autonomous agents that deliver measurable value.

"In the Agentic era, competitiveness is not about how many chips you have," said Wang. "It is about how much real business value you can extract from every watt and every joule of heat."

From Watts to Value: Three Converging Revolutions

Delivering on that vision requires solving three infrastructure challenges at once — cooling, power, and interconnect. At OCP 2026, xFusion is showcasing how it addresses all three:

Cooling: With chip-level heat density surpassing what air cooling can physically manage, 100% direct liquid cooling (DLC) is becoming the baseline for AI infrastructure. xFusion's advanced cold plate solutions, incorporating diamond-copper composite materials, deliver single-chip cooling capacity exceeding 4,000 watts — providing headroom for next-generation processors. FusionPod for AI V8, a 42U modular liquid-cooled rack supporting up to 155 kW, is designed for flexible deployment across retrofit and containerized environments, with a distributed CDU that requires no secondary piping modifications.

Power: Traditional 54V DC distribution faces severe efficiency losses at megawatt scale. xFusion is advancing 800V high-voltage DC (HVDC) architecture, which dramatically reduces current and line losses. The company's 800V HVDC Sidecar — a next-generation power supply prototype engineered for 300 kW to 1.2 MW configurations — lays the groundwork for megawatt-class rack-level power delivery.

Interconnect: As electrical signaling approaches physical limits beyond 224G, the transition toward optical interconnects — including co-packaged optics (CPO) — is enabling the bandwidth density that large-scale AI clusters require. xFusion's DaYu 2.0 Super Node, an open-architecture liquid-cooled system delivering up to 240 kW per rack with 128 XPU per cabinet and 256 XPU across dual cabinets, is built to harness these advances while supporting multi-vendor processor compatibility without single-chip lock-in.

These three shifts are not isolated. Together, they form the engineering foundation for what xFusion calls "computing-power synergy" — a system-level approach that optimizes energy flow from the grid all the way to the chip.

Open Standards, Global Reach

xFusion has joined more than 60 industry organizations worldwide and contributed to over 60 industry standards, with an ecosystem encompassing over 30,000 partners. As AI workloads scale from cloud to edge, and power density pushes toward the megawatt class, xFusion will continue to drive open, efficient infrastructure that turns every watt into real-world value.

About xFusion

xFusion is a global computing infrastructure and service provider offering servers, the edge computing and data center solutions for enterprise, cloud, and AI workloads. For more information, visit www.xfusion.com.

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