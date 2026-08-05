Yakima Chief Hops Launches New Website Featuring a Shop-By-Lot Experience

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier, is unveiling a new website with feature upgrades and an improved user experience to create a better way for commercial brewers in the U.S., Europe, and Canada to purchase hops online. As one of the world's largest hop suppliers, Yakima Chief Hops continues to invest in helping brewers succeed. The company's redesigned website delivers a faster, more intuitive experience, making it easier to discover products, access technical resources, and connect with the tools brewers need to craft exceptional beer.

The redesigned webstore allows brewers to browse and compare specific hop lots through a new Shop-By-Lot experience, make contract purchases, pay invoices online, manage contracts, review orders, and track shipments from a user-friendly account dashboard. Guided by customer research and feedback, the design of the new Yakima Chief Hops site creates smoother ordering paths for established customers and fast guest checkout for new customers.

"Our new site is focused on creating a wonderful digital experience where brewers can become more closely connected with the family farms that passionately grow our hops," said Ryan Hopkins, CEO of Yakima Chief Hops. "At the heart of that experience is Shop-By-Lot, which gives brewers the ability to explore, compare, and purchase specific hop lots from specific farms online. As a grower-owned company, our new website reflects our focused commitment to creating more connected, transparent, and efficient ways for the world's finest brewers to source hops from family farms."

The new digital experience is now live in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and established customers will receive instructions to activate their accounts on the new platform.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect the world's finest brewers with family hop farms. Operating for over 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

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