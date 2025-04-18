Yarbo Secures $27M+ Series B Funding to Accelerate Global Growth, Innovation, and Ecosystem Expansion

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo, the world's first year-round multipurpose intelligent yard robot, has successfully closed its Series B funding round, raising approximately $27M USD. The round was backed by a group of strategic and financial investors, bolstering Yarbo's vision of reimagining how the world handles outdoor work – one season at a time.

This fresh injection of capital will turbocharge Yarbo's ability to scale mass production, enhance supply chain resilience, and deepen investment in R&D, fuelling faster product optimisation and iteration. The company also plans to accelerate talent acquisition, strengthen liquidity, and push forward with pre-IPO planning as it sets its sights on global expansion and long-term market leadership.

A Decade of Innovation, One Yard at a Time

Founded in 2015, Yarbo began life as Snowbot: targeting the infamously tough task of snow removal, a long-standing pain point for homeowners. Since then, the company has transformed from a niche robotics brand into a global category leader in outdoor automation, now operating under the Yarbo name.

With its signature "1+N" modular design, Yarbo offers year-round functionality powered by one intelligent core robot and a growing family of interchangeable modules. From snow blowing in winter, to lawn mowing in summer, to leaf blowing in autumn, Yarbo has become a household name for those who'd rather relax in their gardens than maintain them.

In 2022, Yarbo's crowdfunding campaign raised over $3.45M USD, and by 2024, its own direct-to-consumer full-payment pre-order campaign generated 6,000+ orders. With momentum continuing to build, Yarbo expects 4–5x sales growth in 2025, supported by expansion across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

New Trimmer Module Nears Mass Production

Hot off the back of a successful Spring Sale & Robotic Trimmer Launch livestream in early April – where Yarbo moved 702 total units, including 284 trimmers, and raked in over $850,000 in sales within 2 hours – the new Trimmer Module is fast approaching mass production.

Designed to tackle edges, tight spots, and other areas your mower can't reach, the Trimmer expands Yarbo's spring and summer capabilities, perfectly complementing the Lawn Mower and Blower modules.

Yarbo's modular expansion doesn't stop there. Future modules are in development to cover tasks such as granular or liquid spraying, moving your garbage bins to the curb, dog waste picking, and even fruit harvesting. All without changing the core robot. The goal? A full-spectrum, "1+N" yard ecosystem that meets every seasonal demand and makes yard work a relic of the past.

The Future of Yard Work Is Modular

After a well-received showcase at CES 2025, Yarbo continues to build on its latest product innovations, including:

Whether it's clearing leaves, trimming lawn edges, or prepping for a summer BBQ, Yarbo is the robotic outdoor companion for every season. The future looks even brighter (and a lot less back-breaking) for yard owners everywhere.

Interested in trying Yarbo for yourself? We're happy to arrange media test units, product demos, and interviews to showcase just how easy spring yard work can be. Yarbo is actively recruiting distributors in both North America and Europe. For those interested, please email dealer@yarbo.com or visit www.yarbo.com/become-a-dealer.

For more information on Yarbo, please visit www.yarbo.com.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands such as snow blowing, lawn mowing, leaf blowing and more. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control and remote control and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience. Established in 2015, Yarbo's mission is to create value and make a difference in people's lives through being the world's leading intelligent outdoor equipment provider.

