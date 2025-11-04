circle x black
Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Yealink Launches New T7/T8 SIP Phone Series to "Ring in Smart Zone" -- Redefining Smart, Secure, and Streamlined Workspaces for the Hybrid Era

04 novembre 2025 | 09.01
XIAMEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work continues to reshape global business communications, professionals demand smarter tools, stronger protection, and more seamless experiences. As the world's No.1 SIP phone brand for eight consecutive years (source: Frost & Sullivan), Yealink once again leads the evolution with the launch of its next-generation SIP phone lineup — the T7 and T8 Series, under the theme "Ring in Smart Zone."

Smart Workspace: Smarter Design for Modern Offices

Positioned for different tiers of professional use, the T7 Series is designed for mid-range users, offering a refined design, color display, and essential intelligence for everyday communication. The T8 Series, built for high-end users, takes performance further with advanced AI Noise Cancellation, an emergency button, antimicrobial materials, and an elegant invisible-hinge design.

Both series feature optimized Acoustic Shield and powerful 3W speakers for crystal-clear conversations in dynamic environments. Sustainability remains central to Yealink's innovation — with green packaging and power-saving modes across all models, and PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials applied to the premium T87W and T88 Series, significantly reducing plastic waste and carbon footprint.

Secure Workspace: Three Rings of IP Phone Protection

Security stands at the heart of the T7/T8 Series. Built on Yealink IP Phone's "Three Rings of Security" framework, the phones deliver multi-layered protection across devices, networks, and data:

Together with Yealink's end-to-end key management system, these defenses form a robust and future-proof security architecture that helps organizations maintain compliance, confidentiality, and confidence worldwide.

Streamlined Workspace: Simplified, Connected, and Flexible

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 (available in T7-W models and all T8 models) and Bluetooth 5.0, the new series supports flexible connectivity and effortless peripheral pairing. The T8 Series also features Device Mode — simply connect the desk phone to a laptop via one USB-C cable, with no need to switch platforms — ensuring a seamless and unified workflow for all users.

Industry Solutions: Empowering Every Scenario

The T7/T8 Series powers over nine industries and dozens of professional scenarios — from executive offices and call centers to front desks and open offices — enabling professionals to communicate smarter, safer, and faster.

With the T7/T8 Series, Yealink redefines enterprise communication for the hybrid era — blending Smart design, Secure architecture, and Streamlined experience to build a truly connected "Smart Zone" where technology, trust, and sustainability meet.

About YealinkYealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-three video conferencing provider and the world's No.1 SIP phone brand.For more information, visit www.yealink.com

articoli
in Evidenza