Yutong Bus Announces Major Milestone for "Net Zero Forest" Initiative on Earth Day 2025: One Tree Planted per Bus in Operation

Pioneering Sustainability Program Integrates Green Mobility with Ecological Restoration, Reinforcing Leadership in Low-Carbon Innovation

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a commercial vehicle manufacturer from Asia, unveiled a landmark achievement in its Net Zero Forest initiative during the 2025 World Earth Day celebrations. As part of its long-term sustainability strategy and ESG-driven corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, Yutong commits to plant one tree globally for every bus added to the fleet, forging a tangible link between commercial success and environmental stewardship. Building on its 2024 achievements of planting over 36,000 trees in regions including China, Chile, and the UK, the company aims to scale reforestation efforts to 47,000 trees in 2025, with a decade-long roadmap to expand globally.

The Net Zero Forest initiative is designed to address climate change through a Double Carbon model: accelerating the adoption of zero-emission buses while restoring ecosystems via strategic afforestation. By aligning each vehicle sale with direct environmental action, Yutong creates a transparent, sustainable value chain that engages customers, partners, and communities in collective climate efforts.

"Sustainability is not just a goal for Yutong. It's embedded in our DNA through our corporate commitment to Think Eco, Move Green," said Jason Huang, Global Brand Director of Yutong Bus. "Linking every bus on the road to measurable ecological impact allows us to visualize the journey from vehicle production to carbon reduction."

The 2025 campaign will focus on regions facing urgent ecological challenges with tailored solutions to address local needs. Each project is supported by Yutong's TEAM ZERO Alliance, a coalition of over 40 global new energy bus operators committed to advancing carbon neutrality. Key innovations underpin the program's success:

Yutong's unwavering commitment to green leadership fuels its mission to reshape global public transportation through decarbonization and enduring sustainability. Since 2021, Yutong has championed global climate action. At COP26, it showcased zero-emission public transport solutions for the UK. In 2023, its E12 electric bus earned dual certifications from the UK's Zemo Partnership and UTAC, validating compliance with European standards for energy efficiency and carbon emissions. The 2024 Green Mobility Week in Australia further galvanized public engagement in low-carbon commuting.

The Net Zero Forest initiative builds on this legacy. Since its 2024 pilot, the program delivered localized benefits by halting desertification in Gansu, revitalizing urban ecosystems in the UK, and rehabilitating climate-affected forests in Chile. Beyond ecological gains, the initiative spurs green job creation, advocates for electrified public transit policies, and cements Yutong's reputation as a sustainability trailblazer.

Explore "Net Zero Forest"green mobility solutions at https://en.yutong.com.

