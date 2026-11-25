At events near Athens and in Tiel, more than 30 representatives from European public transport operators and local nonprofits joined Yutong to plant 2,500 trees

ATHENS, Greece and TIEL, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus, a leading global bus manufacturer, worked with more than 30 representatives from local nonprofits and European public transport operators to plant 2,500 trees in Greece and the Netherlands. The two events were part of Net Zero Forest, Yutong's global tree-planting initiative. Yutong held the Nov. 13 event with Trees4Greece on Mount Parnitha near Athens and the Nov. 20 event with Life Terra in Tiel. The plantings put Yutong's decade-long "One Bus, One Tree" commitment into practice in Europe, supporting local ecosystems alongside the company's work to help public transit operators switch to electric buses.

"Net Zero Forest is a long-term commitment to the places and communities where we work," said Jack Zhu, CEO of Yutong Western Europe. "Planting trees is only the beginning. What matters just as much is how they grow, how they are cared for, and the positive impact they bring over time. We look forward to working closely with our local partners to continue supporting this forest in the years ahead."

Greece: Planting for Post-Wildfire Recovery on Mount Parnitha

The first planting event took place Nov. 13 on Mount Parnitha, often called Athens' "green lung." Yutong and Trees4Greece, a Greek reforestation initiative, worked with local public transport operators' representatives to plant 1,000 trees representing 10 species. A 2007 wildfire destroyed more than 60% of the mountain's native Greek firs, which are slow to regenerate after a fire. The new plantings support the forest's long-term recovery.

The Netherlands: 1,500 Trees for Tiel

A week later, on Nov. 20, Yutong partnered with representatives of local public transport operators to plant 1,500 trees at Inundatiedijk Zuid in Tiel. Yutong organized the event with Life Terra, a Netherlands-based foundation that coordinates tree planting across Europe. The Netherlands has one of the lowest shares of forest cover in the European Union. The planting in Tiel supports the Dutch government's National Forest Strategy, which calls for adding approximately 37,000 hectares of forest nationwide.

Zero-Emission Buses and Local Tree Planting

As Greece and the Netherlands electrify their bus fleets, Yutong is supplying zero-emission buses to support carbon neutrality goals and following through on its environmental commitment through tree planting. These efforts are intended to bring lasting, tangible benefits to local communities and their environment.

A Decade of Planting and Care

Yutong launched Net Zero Forest in 2024 as a 10-year initiative. By the end of 2025, the program had planted 83,700 trees worldwide, with projects in locations including China's Gansu province, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Chile.

At each site, the choice of tree species depends on the local climate and soil. Long-term care helps the trees take root, while ongoing monitoring tracks their survival and the effects of planting on local ecosystems.

Yutong has set a global target of planting another 49,518 trees in 2026. The company will continue working with nonprofits and bus industry partners to bring "One Bus, One Tree" to more cities and countries, supporting local ecosystems where its buses operate.

For more on Net Zero Forest and Yutong's global operations, visit https://en.yutong.com/.

Follow Yutong on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YutongGlobal for project updates and event news.

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