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ZEEKR Shooting Brake Retains Global Sales Crown: August Deliveries Surpass 10,000 Again, Cumulative Total Exceeds 400,000

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09 settembre 2026 | 14.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR's shooting brake lineup has delivered another standout performance. Global deliveries in August once again surpassed 10,000 units, marking the third consecutive month of five-figure monthly deliveries. To date, cumulative global sales of ZEEKR shooting brakes have exceeded 400,000 units, capturing approximately 70% of the global shooting brake market and firmly securing the brand's position as the global sales leader in the segment.

According to the data, in the first half of 2026, the ZEEKR 007GT topped the shooting brake sales chart with 26,738 units delivered. Combined sales of ZEEKR's shooting brake models exceeded 42,000 units — far surpassing the combined total of all other brands in the segment. Meanwhile, ZEEKR shooting brakes have fully entered the European market and are steadily establishing a foothold in multiple international premium EV markets, demonstrating strong global competitiveness.

Amid an automotive market mired in homogenization and intense competition, ZEEKR shooting brakes stand out through original design that builds instant visual recognition, and through full-stack 900V high-voltage architecture and other technologies that create a formidable product moat. With its product philosophy of "shooting brake means all-around capability," ZEEKR is breaking the homogenization trap in the new energy vehicle market — while setting a new benchmark for success in the global premium EV segment.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeekr-shooting-brake-retains-global-sales-crown-august-deliveries-surpass-10-000-again-cumulative-total-exceeds-400-000--302873803.html

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