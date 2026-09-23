ZEELOOL and Aimee Song Launch New Eyewear Collection With "Let's Frame Your Vibe"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online eyewear brand ZEELOOL and Los Angeles-based creator and designer Aimee Song have launched a new eyewear collection, now available at ZEELOOL.com.

Presented under the campaign theme "Let's Frame Your Vibe," the collaboration brings together Aimee's instinctive approach to personal style and ZEELOOL's commitment to expressive, accessible eyewear. Designed for different looks, moods and moments, the collection shows how the right frame can do more than complete an outfit—it can set the tone and shift the entire look.

From Vision to Everyday Life

Known for the lived-in style behind Song of Style, Aimee moves naturally between life as a mother, founder, creator and explorer. Throughout the collaboration, she played an active role in selecting materials, developing each silhouette and wearing the frames in her daily routine.

"That's a big part of why I partnered with ZEELOOL. They made it easy to take the vision I had in my head and turn it into something real. We created timeless frames that feel effortless, easy to wear, and designed for everyday life," said Aimee Song.

Eyewear for Every Side of You

Moving from classic and composed to bold and expressive, the full collection offers four distinct interpretations of modern eyewear. Each frame brings its own character while remaining versatile enough to move between everyday roles, routines and occasions.

The Classic has a clean rectangular shape with crisp lines, crafted from Italian Mazzucchelli acetate for a sleek, timeless look, while The 90s draws on classic oval glasses with a slim, softly rounded shape and rich color. The Aviator takes a familiar aviator shape and softens it with generous curves and premium acetate, while The Shield stands out with a sculptural, one-piece shape for a bold, modern look.

Together, the four frames reflect the idea at the heart of the campaign: personal style needs no rehearsal or fixed formula. Change the frame, shift the look and make it distinctly your own.

About ZEELOOL

ZEELOOL is an online eyewear brand built on the belief that eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses personal style. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to "Frame Your Vibe" with confidence and ease. With a vision to become the essential accessory brand in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed for every moment of life.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeelool-and-aimee-song-launch-new-eyewear-collection-with-lets-frame-your-vibe-302886980.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.