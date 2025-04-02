Zencoder Launches Next-Generation AI Coding & Unit Testing Agents

Powerful AI "Pair Programmers" with 20+ Integrations Now Available for VS Code, JetBrains, and JIRA

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zencoder officially launches its next-generation AI coding and unit testing agents, designed to accelerate software development for professional engineers. The platform features deep integrations with industry-standard IDEs (VS Code, JetBrains), as well as JIRA, GitHub, GitLab, Sentry, and other DevOps tools—making it the most comprehensive AI solution for coding and testing on the market.

Breaking Through the Challenges of Modern Development

Today's engineering teams often grapple with:

Zencoder's next-generation agents tackle these issues by blending advanced AI-driven coding with deep contextual awareness of your environment.

"We are on a journey to turn everyone into a 10x engineer and unlock their full potential and creativity," said Andrew Filev, CEO and Founder of Zencoder. "The agents we release today are a big step forward; they are a force multiplier that can handle routine coding, letting you focus on innovation and more complex aspects of software engineering."

Native IDE Integrations & "Coffee Mode"

Unlike competitors that require specialized IDEs, Zencoder integrates directly into VS Code and JetBrains. This deep integration ensures a smooth workflow and easy adoption for dev teams. The newly released "Coffee Mode" feature allows developers to step away (to Slack or for a quick break) while the AI agents work in the background, automatically coding and testing solutions.

Additionally, 20+ new integrations—such as a "Solve with Zencoder" button inside JIRA—enable engineers to leverage AI assistance throughout their entire DevOps ecosystem.

Key Capabilities

With a rapidly growing user base, Zencoder aims to reshape how software is built—empowering teams to do more with less.

"Zencoder is like having an AI pair programmer—it anticipates my needs, reduces repetitive tasks, and lets me focus on solving complex problems," Zineng Yuan, Sr Staff ML Engineer, Paytm. "During a critical deadline, Zencoder suggested a refactoring strategy for a legacy code module that cut my workload in half and improved performance by 30%. A must-have for IntelliJ developers."

Benchmark-Breaking Performance

Zencoder's proprietary Repo Grokking™ technology analyzes and interprets large code bases, interdependencies, and architectural patterns. This contextual understanding enables accurate, multi-file edits with precision and delivers superior solutions on demanding benchmarks:

This robust performance validates Zencoder's position as a leader in the AI coding space, offering both a dedicated coding agent and a separate agent specialized in unit testing.

Pricing & Availability

The platform is available now at zencoder.ai with three subscription tiers:

About Zencoder

Zencoder, headquartered in Campbell, California, is on a mission to deliver the most powerful AI coding and testing agents for professional developers, bridging the gap between imagination and implementation, helping organizations ship impactful software products faster. Founded by Andrew Filev, a seasoned entrepreneur with deep technical roots, Zencoder's 50+ engineering team spans the globe. The company holds ISO 27001 certification, is SOC 2 Type II compliant, and is in the process of finalizing ISO 42001 certification.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit zencoder.ai.

Media Contact

Ignacio Ramirez, Founder@ Switch PR, email: ignacio@switchpr.com; Phone: 415-517-6708

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Zencoder is not affiliated with or endorsed by Atlassian, JetBrains, GitHub, or GitLab.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654293/Zencoder_logo_Logo.jpg