Zenmuse L3 Launches as DJI's First Long-Range, High-Accuracy Aerial LiDAR System

Next-generation 1535nm long-range LiDAR and dual 100MP RGB mapping camera elevate aerial geospatial operations requiring higher accuracy and wider visibility

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today released the DJI Zenmuse L3. This high-accuracy aerial LiDAR system features a 1535nm long-range LiDAR capable of reaching 950 m even on objects with just 10% reflectivity, while maintaining exceptional penetration capabilities. With its dual 100MP RGB cameras and high-precision POS system, geospatial data acquisition can be accelerated by covering up to 100 km2 a day. Paired with the D-RTK 3 Multifunctional Station and DJI Enterprise software, Zenmuse L3 offers an end-to-end solution that simplifies geospatial operations while generating multiple mapping deliverables from a single flight.

Focusing on higher accuracy and wider visibility, the Zenmuse L3 marks a breakthrough for DJI in long-range, high-accuracy LiDAR that will no doubt advance and transform the geospatial industry globally. With this new innovation, DJI aims to expand the adoption of high-end aerial surveying LiDAR technology to more enterprise applications from topographic survey, emergency response, historical conservation, energy infrastructure inspections, and forestry.

High-Accuracy 1535 nm LiDAR and Proprietary High-Accuracy System

Zenmuse L3's LiDAR system achieves a detection range of 950 m at a pulse rate of 100 kHz, tested under 100 klx ambient light and on objects with 10% reflectivity. This pulse rate is adjustable, allowing for flexible power output and optimal adaptation to various operational scenarios.

The self-developed LiDAR delivers ranging repeatability of 5 mm at 150 m (1σ) and supports microsecond-level time synchronization. Mapping projects at scales of 1:500, 1:1000, and 1:2000 can be supported thanks to significant improvements in vertical accuracy (3 cm at 120 m, 5 cm at 300 m, and 10 cm at 500 m). It can accurately detect smaller objects, such as power lines and branches, with a laser beam divergence of just 0.25 mrad (1/e²) – the spot size at the same range is approximately one-fifth that of the Zenmuse L2.

Dual 100MP RGB Mapping Camera System

Equipped with dual 100MP 4/3 CMOS RGB sensors and a mechanical shutter, Zenmuse L3 delivers significantly enhanced accuracy and efficiency. It can achieve a ground sample distance (GSD) of 3 cm, even at a flight altitude of 300 m. Additionally, the dual RGB mapping cameras offer a horizontal field of view (FOV) of up to 107°, enabling each capture to cover a broader area.

High Pulse Rate and Multiple Returns for Superior Penetration Capability

Highly accurate spatial reconstructions can be generated with its maximum laser pulse emission frequency of 2 million points per second and support for up to 16 returns. With significant hardware improvements, Zenmuse L3 now supports a Star-Shaped scanning mode that balances accuracy with multiple scan angles. The penetration capability is especially well-suited for terrain mapping such as dense forests and urban environments, capturing more ground points with greater completeness, significantly improving the accuracy and integrity of terrain data for precise surface fitting and reconstruction.

High Efficiency, Covering up to 100 km² Per Day

When mounted on the DJI Matrice 400, Zenmuse L3 delivers outstanding efficiency. At a typical flight altitude of 300 m, a single flight can cover up to 10 km2, enabling up to 100 km² of daily coverage. Moreover, it can capture LiDAR and RGB data simultaneously to generate a range of mapping deliverables from a single flight, including digital orthophoto maps (DOM) and digital elevation models (DEM), and more – even despite a 20% LiDAR side overlap ratio.

Seamless End-to-End Solution

Zenmuse L3 seamlessly integrates with DJI's ecosystem to deliver an end-to-end mapping solution. This includes the D-RTK 3 Multifunctional Station, DJI Pilot 2, DJI Terra, DJI Modify and DJI FlightHub 2. From data acquisition and processing to application, this unified workflow is simpler to operate and easier to master than traditional multi-platform setups, helping users efficiently complete a wide range of mapping tasks.

Availability

The Zenmuse L3 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers. Learn more: https://enterprise.dji.com/zenmuse-l3

1All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: https://enterprise.dji.com/zenmuse-l3

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813045/image.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.