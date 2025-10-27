circle x black
ZICC: A Bridge of Promise

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th anniversary of the sister-province relationship between Zhejiang Province of China and the Province of West Flanders of Belgium was celebrated in Belgium in Oct 22. The event was attended by HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, the Chinese Mission to the EU, government officials from both Zhejiang and West Flanders, and friends from various sectors of both countries, all gathering to celebrate the enduring friendship that has spanned a quarter of a century.

Belgium is a key trading partner for China within the EU, and Bruges, the capital of West Flanders, derives its name from the Flemish word for "bridge". In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the College of Europe in Bruges, injecting new energy into China-EU relations and strengthening the cooperative "bridge" between Zhejiang and West Flanders.

Over the past 25 years, two successive governors of West Flanders have visited Zhejiang for 22 times in total. The current governor Carl Decaluwé himself have made 14 visits. Each of their visits served as an opportunity to deepen understanding of both Zhejiang and China.

This milestone also marks the culmination of a three-year documentary project, in which a team of journalists traveled 9,200 kilometers to conduct interviews in Belgium and across various regions of China, including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Beijing and Yunnan. The project offers a comprehensive overview of the cooperation between the two provinces in areas such as port and shipping, trade and economy, education, healthcare, and technology.

In 2025, as China and the EU celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, the video reflects on the individuals who braved the storms to build the "bridge" connecting China and Europe. For the first time, Zhejiang Daily Press Group, Zhejiang International Communication Center, and Focus & WTV of Belgium, join hands to uncover the witnesses, participants, and storytellers of this remarkable journey. When the destinies of families and individuals intertwine with the course of history, they become partners standing together through thick and thin — true "bridge builders" who forge lasting bonds of friendship.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zicc-a-bridge-of-promise-302595063.html

