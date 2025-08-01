circle x black
Zoe Energy Storage Secures BNEF Tier 1 Ranking Again

01 agosto 2025 | 09.02
One-Stop Global Services Accelerate Green Transition Worldwide

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF), the globally recognized authority in clean energy research, today released its Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q3 2025. Zoe Energy Storage has secured its position on this prestigious global ranking for the second consecutive time, reaffirming its leadership in technological innovation, product excellence, robust project delivery capabilities, and expanding market competitiveness. This achievement marks renewed international recognition of Zoe's comprehensive strength in the global energy storage sector.

The BNEF Tier 1 certification is widely regarded as the industry's gold standard, serving as a critical reference for financial institutions in commercial lending decisions. Its rigorous assessment evaluates core competencies including project bankability, technological originality, product reliability, deployed project scale, and global operational footprint. Zoe's sustained leadership underscores its formidable end-to-end advantages – from cutting-edge R&D to large-scale commercialization – in an intensely competitive global market.

Committed to delivering full lifecycle value, Zoe provides clients with integrated solutions: from green financing consultation during project development, through scenario-specific system design and integration, to post-commissioning operational support and maintenance. Its one-stop service model has gained trust across 30+ countries and 70+ cities worldwide, serving 100+ industry segments spanning commercial & industrial and utility-scale applications. Additionally, Zoe partners with leading global insurers to provide comprehensive safety guarantees throughout project lifecycles.

Looking ahead, Zoe will intensify R&D investments in core storage technologies and diversified product portfolios to deliver more advanced, reliable, and efficient solutions. "We remain focused on addressing diverse global application needs," stated a company spokesperson. "Through continuous innovation and exceptional service, we are committed to powering high-quality, sustainable growth in the energy storage industry while advancing global carbon neutrality goals."

About Zoe Energy StorageAs a global Tier 1 energy storage integration and solution provider, Zoe's flagship Z BOX product series meets stringent international safety and quality certifications. The company operates a fully integrated value chain from R&D and certification to mass deployment, delivering secure and cost-effective energy storage systems worldwide.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

