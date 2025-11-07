ASTRAUX SEV Shines at EICMA 2025: Redefining Smart Urban Mobility from €6,590

MILAN, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealing the spotlight at EICMA Milan 2025, ASTRAUX's next-generation Smart Electric Vehicle (SEV) concept redefined urban mobility. Featuring the category's only full-series air conditioning and a range of up to 180 km, the SEV drew massive crowds to the brand's booth at the world's premier two-wheeler exhibition.

From November 4 to January 1, customers can pre-order any ASTRAUX SEV for just €9.9 and receive a €400 discount upon delivery. Prices start from €6,590 for the AL6 and €8,590 for the AL7.

Learn More at: https://astraux.short.gy/EICMAPR

Half the size of a standard car yet offering up to 180 km of range, the SEV delivers zero-emission practicality with exceptional agility. Its compact form and ability to park in half a standard space make it ideal for dense urban environments, where it can be operated with just a motorcycle license in many regions.

The SEV also connects mobility, smart living, and digital lifestyle. Six self-suction modular interfaces enable flexible accessory attachment, CarPlay connectivity, while a customizable rooftop rack allows users to shift seamlessly between city commuting and leisure adventures.

Visually, the SEV reflects ASTRAUX’s design DNA — a friendly “Big-Eye” dashboard, smooth body lines, and over 99 customizable wrap options. Inside, a full air-conditioning system — the only one in its class — ensures true comfort in every season.

Safety lies at the core of ASTRAUX engineering. Its high-strength steel frame, anti-roll stabilizer bar, and premium materials create reliable protection. The addition of an intelligent Sentry Mode provides 24/7 surveillance and instant alerts, offering drivers peace of mind wherever they go.

ASTRAUX isn’t just building vehicles — it’s shaping a smarter, greener, and more connected urban lifestyle. By blending technology, design, and emotion, ASTRAUX invites the next generation to experience the joy of intelligent mobility.

About ASTRAUX

ASTRAUX is a Dubai-based global brand that fuses innovation with lifestyle. Its three product lines—smart micro EVs, AI robots, and joy-tech essentials—reimagine how technology fits into everyday life.

Guided by the motto “Style it. Live it. Show it.”, ASTRAUX drives a new wave of tech-powered aesthetics for the next generation, pushing boundaries to shape a bold, intelligent, and expressive future for young creators and city explorers. Learn More at: https://astraux.short.gy/EICMAPR

Media Contact：

Contact Person：Cathur Leigh

Email：press.astraux@maktoumtech.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/410b3dfd-8849-40fb-a720-9afa51bbfd61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc0460ef-e5aa-44a0-91f5-95e9a4af0b99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2604c60-c907-4093-8d28-83478f4db255

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c59f7c16-bed9-4557-8f68-93f3361479f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26e922d1-e47e-4413-94dd-ea3a8d0fb2bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d685e59d-d2c6-4b48-b3d9-8defda96ffa3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d39043e-9da4-4cee-ac86-abfffa1a4049

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6d48cc3-43bc-4484-9267-658089034e16

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bef53db-45ed-458a-8b9d-d2fb4732b93f

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.