CGTN: What does the story of 'Half a Quilt' tell us about China's new Long March?

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN published an article marking the 90th anniversary of the Red Army's victory in the Long March. Using the story of "Half a Quilt" as a starting point, the article highlights President Xi Jinping's emphasis on carrying forward the Long March spirit as China advances its modernization, while exploring what international observers believe China's development experience can offer the Global South.

In the winter of 1934, three female Red Army soldiers arrived at the home of Xu Jiexiu, a poor villager in Shazhou Village, Hunan Province, during the Long March. Seeing that Xu's family had little to keep them warm, the soldiers cut their only quilt in half and left a portion with her before departing.

The gesture became known as the story of "Half a Quilt," a lasting symbol of the bond between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday recalled the story at a gathering commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Red Army's Long March victory.

"Only by remembering history can we create a brighter future," said Xi. He stressed that the people's support was crucial to the victory of the Long March and called for new achievements on China's journey toward modernization.

From half a quilt to better lives

When Xi visited the "half a quilt"-themed exhibition hall in September 2020, he called for standing together with the people on the Long March of the new era.

Today, that commitment is reflected in efforts to improve livelihoods. The village provides monthly subsidies for residents aged 60 and above and covers half of villagers' basic medical insurance contributions. A child-friendly service program also extends across nine neighboring villages.

For Xu's descendants, the changes are tangible. Her grandson, Zhu Xiaohong, once lived in poverty. With support from local CPC authorities, he received culinary training and opened a restaurant.

"In the past, the Red Army gave us half a quilt; now the Party has brought us happy lives," Zhu has said.

Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics and international relations at East China Normal University, told CGTN that the Long March's enduring lesson is that public trust is built by addressing people's needs and sharing both hardships and achievements. Today, poverty alleviation and rural revitalization likewise depend on ensuring that people see tangible benefits in their lives.

As Xi stressed on Thursday, staying committed to the Party's ideals and purpose and relying closely on the people are essential to creating new achievements.

A new Long March

Today, Shazhou is forging its own path on the new Long March, turning its revolutionary heritage and ecological resources into opportunities for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The village has restored revolutionary sites and developed red tourism while improving its living environment through river management, sewage treatment and waste collection. The wider area has also promoted specialty fruit growing and integrated agriculture with tourism, creating new opportunities for local businesses and employment while supporting more sustainable rural development.

The results are reflected in local figures. Shazhou was removed from the list of impoverished villages in 2018. By 2025, villagers' annual per capita net income had risen from less than 4,000 yuan (about $634) in 2012 to more than 25,000 yuan, while collective village income had grown from virtually zero to over 1 million yuan.

Brazilian expert Rafael Henrique Zerbeto, who joined a program retracing the Long March, noted that putting the people first remains vital to China's development. From safeguarding revolutionary heritage to fostering characteristic industries that boost local incomes, he observed how China is channeling the Long March spirit into a driving force for high-quality development.

A recent CGTN survey of 12,000 respondents across 41 countries found that 63.9% of global respondents closely associate CPC leadership with China's development achievements. Among respondents from Global South countries, the figure reached 71.4%.

For Mahoney, the Long March also offers lessons for the Global South: development paths must reflect local conditions, while shared challenges require international cooperation. Its broader message is that lasting progress comes from drawing on a country's own strengths while working with others toward common goals.

As Xi said in his anniversary speech, the spirit of the Long March remains "a precious treasure and a powerful driving force inspiring us to overcome difficulties and forge ahead courageously."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-10-22/What-does-Half-a-Quilt-tell-us-about-China-s-new-Long-March--1Rs8bRay2Hu/p.html

Contact: CGTN Digital cgtn@cgtn.com

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