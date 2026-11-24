PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

24 November 2026 – HENSOLDT THEON NightVision GmbH (HTN GmbH), the joint venture between HENSOLDT Optronics GmbH and THEON, is expanding its industrial footprint in Germany with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Wetzlar. The multi-million-euro investment significantly increases HTN GmbH’s manufacturing capacity to support the growing OCCAR-managed Night Vision programme and meet anticipated demand from other European countries interested in joining the programme.

Established in Wetzlar in 2022, HTN GmbH was formed following the award of an OCCAR-managed contract for the supply of MIKRON Night Vision Goggle Sets to the German and Belgian Armed Forces. Since then, the programme has grown significantly, including a major €1 billion order in December 2025. Today, firm orders exceed 166,000 NVG Sets for Germany and 12,500 for Belgium, making it Europe’s largest ongoing Night Vision procurement programme.

HTN GmbH has progressively scaled up its operations in Wetzlar, strengthening local capabilities across manufacturing, testing, maintenance and repair. The new facility marks the next stage of this development, further strengthening large-scale production and long-term lifecycle support capabilities.

Christina Canitz, Head of HENSOLDT’s Optronics Division, stated: “Our continued investment in Wetzlar reflects HTN GmbH’s long-term commitment to Germany and strengthens the site’s role as a strategic European center of excellence for advanced Night Vision systems. Expanding our production and lifecycle support capabilities will enable us to meet growing demand while contributing to a broader European priority: developing sovereign defence and security capabilities. HTN demonstrates how complementary European industrial capabilities can be brought together to strengthen the night vision capabilities of European and NATO nations.”

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, added: “With the expanded capacity in Wetzlar, we are well positioned not only to meet the growing requirements of Germany and Belgium, but also to support other European nations interested in joining the OCCAR-managed programme. Wetzlar is more than an expansion of production capacity; it is a scalable industrial platform for future growth and a tangible example of how European companies and nations can work together. HTN brings together complementary strengths, industrial experience and agility, demonstrating how such partnerships can make strong business sense while contributing to a more integrated European defence industry. We are proud to be part of this cooperation and to turn that shared European vision into concrete industrial capability”.

Luc Ruyssinck, Programme Manager, Small Programmes Programme Division (SPPD)of OCCAR, commented: “The Consortium HTN GmbH, established by THEON and HENSOLDT, two of Europe’s leading optronics companies, is one of the greatest performers in our portfolio of prime contractors. The continued demonstration of reliability, timeliness and quality, together with the willingness to share risks, has contributed to an excellent reputation as a company that delivers. This has been demonstrated consistently over the past five years, despite unprecedented growth challenges. Today, the Night Vision Capability Programme has become the major programme in Europe in its area, attracting more and more new customers and widespread interest. We are particularly pleased that two more EU countries will soon join the programme. With this new production facility playing a key role in the final assembly and delivery of NVG Sets, as well as in-service support, we are confident that HTN will be ready to respond to new demand and continue to deliver. We are equally convinced that the programme will continue to serve as an inspiring example of successful European cooperation and of a successful product made in Europe.”

Christina Canitz, Head of HENSOLDT’s Optronics Division, Daniela Horn, Policy Officer for Cross-Sectional Materials at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON

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About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies is a leader in defence optronics, with cutting-edge night vision, thermal imaging, augmented reality and electro-optical ISR systems for Defence and Security applications and a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, the Baltics, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Gulf States, South Africa, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 300,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 73 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

About HENSOLDTHENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich. For decades the name HENSOLDT has stood for mission-critical sensors, optronics and electronics, proven in real operations across all domains – land, air, sea, cyber and space. That technological depth is now the foundation for a strategic shift: from sensor solutions provider to Neo System House and pacesetter for Software-Defined Defence, turning data into operational superiority. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 2.46 billion and currently has around 10,000 employees. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is part of the MDAX.https://www.hensoldt.net/

About OCCAR OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) delivers military capabilities through cooperation. Acting on behalf of its six Member States, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, OCCAR manages some of Europe's most complex and strategically important cooperative defence programmes throughout their entire life cycle, from concept and development to production, in-service support and disposal. By bringing nations together under a common management framework, OCCAR enables nations to achieve more collectively than they could individually. Through professional programme management, OCCAR delivers military capabilities efficiently and effectively, promotes interoperability among armed forces, and strengthens European defence cooperation. www.occar.int

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