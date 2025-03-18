circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 17:49
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

THEON secures additional orders of more than €50 million in Q1 2025, a combination of Night Vision Goggles and A.R.M.E.D. products. An additional c.€50 million was transferred from soft to hard backlog.

18 marzo 2025 | 18.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press Release

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

18 March 2025 – THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC (THEON) announces newly awarded contracts that increase soft backlog by more than €50 million. At the same time, other previously secured orders (soft backlog) worth approximately €50 million move to THEON’s hard backlog. The new orders primarily require deliveries in 2025-2026, increasing coverage at the bottom of the range of 2025 guidance to c.90%.

The newly awarded contracts mostly include orders from Northern European countries. Aside from Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), part of the orders relates to the recently launched A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem of products. THEON expects more orders for these products in the near future. At the same time, it is in advanced stages in several tenders worth hundreds of millions. More details are expected to be announced in Q2.

Philippe Mennicken, Business Development Director of THEON, stated: "The anticipated increase in demand, driven by the recent geopolitical environment, is expected to accelerate new orders and the exercise of options at a pace faster than usual. THEON is well-positioned to swiftly deliver both Night Vision and Thermal Imaging products, thanks to its high production capacity and the availability of critical components.”

THEON will publish its Annual Report 2024 on 14 April 2025, after the market close. A live webcast, including a Q&A session, is scheduled for 15 April 2025 at 14:00 CET.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 180,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW1001054624 en en Theon International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering THEONInternational NightVision #ThermalImaging #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele riprende i raid su Gaza, news di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, martedì colloquio tra Trump e Putin
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza