THEON signs a new €300 million Senior Facility Agreement

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

9 October 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) has signed a new €300 million senior facility agreement with a syndicate of 9 leading international and Greek banks.

The revolving credit facility has a tenor of 5 years and can be upsized, if required, to €400 million. The proceeds will be used for the refinancing of existing short-term debt, supporting general corporate purposes and possibly financing larger acquisitions.

BNP Paribas acted as bookrunner and coordinator, with Commerzbank acting as facility agent. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as lead advisor for THEON, while Ashurst acted as legal advisor to the bank syndicate.

Dimitris Parthenis, Group CFO of THEON, stated: "We are proud to have secured this facility with robust backing from leading financial institutions, reflecting their confidence in Theon’s future plans. This agreement, established on favourable terms, supports our continuous organic and inorganic growth ambitions by enhancing our financial flexibility and increasing our ability to react fast if any opportunities arise in the future.”

THEON will present its Q3 trading update on November 3rd and will hold a Capital Markets Day on November 6th in Athens to elaborate on the THEON NEXT Vision & Strategy.

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

