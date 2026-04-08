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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

08 aprile 2026 | 13.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Stockholm, 8 April 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra (ISIN code SE0023260716).

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In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes:Virtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune XRP ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEKVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EURVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Staked Near ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Bittensor ETPVirtune BNB ETP

Index allocation as of 30 March (before rebalancing):

Sui: 9.73%Stellar: 10.71%XRP: 9.55%Cardano: 9.17%Avalanche: 10.29%Bitcoin Cash: 8.59%BNB: 10.44%Chainlink: 10.54%Litecoin: 10.35%Solana: 10.64%

Index allocation as of 31 March (after rebalancing):

BNB: 10.00%XRP: 10.00%Solana: 10.00%Cardano: 10.00%Bitcoin Cash: 10.00%Chainlink: 10.00%Stellar: 10.00%Avalanche: 10.00%Litecoin: 10.00%Sui: 10.00%

In connection with this month’s rebalancing no new assets entered the index.

The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for March was -5.57%%.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to explore how our ETPs can support your asset management strategy or to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also visit www.virtune.com to learn more and subscribe to our newsletter for updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships with leading industry players, and our experienced team, we empower global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment solutions aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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