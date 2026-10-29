Virtune lists Virtune Staked NEAR ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

Frankfurt, 29 October 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Staked NEAR ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 340 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs.

Virtune is now expanding its German offering with the listing of the Virtune Staked NEAR ETP. The product is now available to German investors through brokers and banks such as Scalable Capital, Smartbroker, Finanzen.net ZERO, and Comdirect.

About Virtune Staked NEAR ETP:Virtune Staked NEAR ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) that seamlessly combines exposure to NEAR with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, this ETP enables investors to generate additional yield on their NEAR investment. This is made possible through a transparent and physically backed structure with institutional-grade security.

Learn more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/near

Key information:

About NEAR:NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a blockchain platform with a strong focus on enabling AI-powered solutions. NEAR combines user-friendly development tools with powerful infrastructure to support the next generation of intelligent applications.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune: “We are pleased to further expand our presence in Germany with the listing of our 13th product on the German market. The addition of the Virtune Staked NEAR ETP to our product offering in Germany reflects our continued commitment to providing investors with regulated and accessible exposure to a broad range of crypto assets.”

Press contactChristopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 24 ETPs with a total of USD 340 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com .

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