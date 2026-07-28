Italy's Competition Authority Closes Review of inCruises Without Further Action

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International LLC today announced that Italy's Competition Authority (AGCM) has closed a preliminary review concerning inCruises' operations, determining that there were insufficient grounds to open a formal investigation.

Following its meeting on June 23, 2026, the Authority determined that there were insufficient elements to warrant a formal investigation under Italy's consumer protection and advertising regulations.

The preliminary review followed a segment aired in February 2025 on the Italian television program Striscia la Notizia, which contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading claims about the inCruises business model.

Throughout the preliminary review, inCruises cooperated fully with the AGCM and provided detailed information about its business model. The Authority has now closed the matter without initiating formal proceedings.

"We've always been committed to operating with transparency, integrity, and the best interests of our Members and Partners," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, Chief Executive Officer of inGroup International. "I appreciate the professionalism with which the AGCM conducted its review and the opportunity to provide a complete understanding of our business. We're pleased that the Authority has determined there were no grounds for further action. Our focus remains where it has always been: serving our Members and Partners and helping more people experience the life-changing power of travel through exceptional travel value and opportunity."

Anthony Varvaro, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of inGroup International, added, "We welcomed the opportunity to work with the AGCM throughout this review and provide the information needed for a thorough evaluation. I'm grateful to our employees for their professionalism and to Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Italy, particularly Partner Christian Di Mauro and Counsel Elisa Rossi, for their exceptional guidance and support throughout this process."

inGroup International and inCruises remain committed to enriching lives through unparalleled travel value and opportunity for their Members and Partners around the world.

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 770,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members benefit from multiple ways to reduce travel costs while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members' lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

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