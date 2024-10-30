KFSHRC Leading Healthcare Innovation and Transformation in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Saudi Arabia advances its healthcare transformation journey, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is reshaping patient care, positioning the Kingdom as a global healthcare hub. With a nearly five-decade legacy in oncology, organ transplantation, and genetic medicine, KFSHRC has elevated healthcare standards and reduced the need for patients to seek treatments abroad.

At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh, KFSHRC demonstrated its growing leadership in healthcare innovation, underscoring its contributions to Saudi Arabia’s healthcare future and expanding international collaborations.

KFSHRC enhances healthcare value by leveraging AI solutions and data analytics to optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and deliver cost-effective care aligned with global value-based healthcare trends. The KFSHRC Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) has developed over 20 AI applications, setting new benchmarks in various use cases, including diagnostics and resource management. Advancements in robotic surgeries, including the world’s first fully robotic liver and heart transplants, solidify KFSHRC’s leadership in minimally invasive surgeries. Advancements such as Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) enable physicians to predict disease risks and tailor treatments. Meanwhile, locally manufactured CAR T-cells make advanced cancer treatments more accessible.

With Saudi Arabia’s healthcare spending expected to rise to $77 billion by 2027, KFSHRC drives this growth by creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that reduces the need for outbound medical travel. Beyond retaining healthcare spending, KFSHRC is a key player in Saudi Arabia’s growing medical tourism sector, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.72% between 2024 and 2032.

Through its achievements, KFSHRC is advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s Health Sector Transformation Program by driving medical innovation and delivering world-class specialized care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

