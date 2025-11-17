LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move set to reshape the future of digital finance, Credit Finance Ltd has announced the appointment of Leonardo Bonetti as its new Top Manager and SWIFT Delegate. Known for his pioneering spirit and deep insight into financial systems, Bonetti’s arrival signals a powerful new chapter for the firm, one defined by innovation, trust, and global reach.

A name already synonymous with fintech transformation, Bonetti is best recognized as the architect behind NOVA, Credit Finance Ltd’s groundbreaking platform that has captivated the financial world. With a seamless blend of regulatory precision, liquidity management, and digital intelligence, NOVA represents more than a technological leap - it’s a complete reimagining of how institutions communicate and transact across borders.

The announcement follows the company’s historic triumph at Sibos 2025, where NOVA’s debut drew standing ovations and secured multi-billion-dollar commitments from leading banks and regulatory bodies. Industry leaders hailed the platform as a “new benchmark” for cross-border innovation, positioning Credit Finance Ltd among the most influential players shaping the future of finance.

“This isn’t just a technological milestone, it’s a human one,” Bonetti reflected, crediting his family and close-knit team for instilling the values that drive his work: trust, transparency, and systemic resilience.

Described by colleagues as a quiet strategist with extraordinary foresight, Bonetti brings a rare balance of creativity and discipline to his new leadership role. His vision for Credit Finance Ltd centers on harmonizing compliance with innovation, bridging legacy systems with next-generation infrastructure, and building lasting trust in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Under his guidance, Credit Finance Ltd is now accelerating the global rollout of NOVA, with integrations already underway across Europe and the U.S. The company’s communications strategy curated under Bonetti’s creative direction reflects both his modern sensibility and his deep respect for institutional tradition.

As the financial world looks toward a new era of transparency and interconnectedness, Leonardo Bonetti’s leadership marks a defining moment not just for Credit Finance Ltd, but for the global fintech community at large. With NOVA’s success and his steady hand at the helm, the firm is poised to lead the industry into a smarter, more collaborative future.

