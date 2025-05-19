circle x black
435 AMRs Transform Chery's Dalian Factory: ForwardX Delivers Largest Just-in-Time Automation in Automobile Manufacturing

19 maggio 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

One New Car Rolls Off the Production Line Every 100 Seconds

BEIJING, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has deployed 435 AMRs at Chery Automobile's Dalian factory, one of the largest EV production sites in China. The project marks the largest just-in-time AMR deployment in the automotive industry, powering Chery's transformation into a smart manufacturing leader.

As OEMs face mounting pressure to reduce costs, boost speed, and increase production flexibility, ForwardX delivers scalable automation built for the complex demands of manufacturing.

Tailored for Complex Automotive Production

Flex Series: Accelerating Material Flow in Tight Spaces

Max Series: Heavy-Duty End-to-End Automation, Syncing seamlessly with robotic arms

Lynx Series: Intelligent Towing Automation

Smart Manufacturing in Action

Across key areas such as welding, stamping, and final assembly, ForwardX Robotics helps Chery streamline operations by reducing manual touchpoints, improving delivery accuracy, and boosting workflow reliability. The optimized material flow supports the automaker in reaching a production milestone of one car every 100 seconds.

With this record-breaking deployment, ForwardX delivers the scalability and agility needed for fast-paced, just-in-time production environments—addressing OEMs' core challenges of speed, flexibility, and cost optimization.

Long-Term Partnership, Proven Results

"Our ongoing collaboration with Chery highlights how scalable automation solutions can evolve as automobile OEMs' needs grow," said Nicolas Chee, CEO at ForwardX. "Starting with 100+ AMRs at Chery's Super One factory in 2023 and expanding to 435 AMRs at Dalian, our solutions have continuously adapted to meet Chery's expanding production requirements. The ability to scale and integrate seamlessly into production lines showcases ForwardX's commitment to long-term partnerships with automobile OEMs. With reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), enhanced safety, and readiness for Industry 4.0, we are proud to support Chery's mission to drive efficiency and innovation across their operations."

About ForwardX Robotics:

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. ForwardX has deployed over 4,200 AMRs in over 200 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.forwardx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690728/Flex300L__Capability_transport_39_inch_narrow_aisles_omni_directional_rotation.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690729/Max2500O__Support_ultra_large_racks_transport.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690730/Lynx_O1500_Omni_direction_Transport_racks_high_precision_docking_positioning_rails.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391036/Full_version___H___Color___EN_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/435-amrs-transform-cherys-dalian-factory-forwardx-delivers-largest-just-in-time-automation-in-automobile-manufacturing-302459006.html

