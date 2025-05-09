A New Era for Rocky Mountain: A Group of Canadian Entrepreneurs Takes the Helm

MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain, an iconic Canadian mountain bike brand, is entering a new chapter in its history as the company transitions to a new group of four Canadian investors, Chaos Sports Inc.

Rooted in the Past, Focused on the Trail Ahead

This transition is for everyone who's helped shape Rocky Mountain's story—from weekend warriors and curious newcomers to seasoned racers and trail builders.

Born from the trails and driven by a passion for the sport, Rocky Mountain will remain deeply rooted in British Columbia, where it all began. To that end, our research and development activities will resume in North Vancouver, a cornerstone of cycling culture that continues to inspire the company's vision today.

A Seasoned Team to Carry the Love the Ride Spirit Forward

The new ownership team brings diverse expertise, a shared love for cycling and the outdoors, and a clear commitment to growing Rocky Mountain while staying true to its DNA. Three of the new owners are also behind Maui Bikes, a Québec-based company specializing in electric bikes – reflecting their active engagement in the industry and deep understanding of today's riders.

"Rocky Mountain is more than just a name—it's a mindset, a culture, a way of experiencing the ride. We're stepping in with humility, energy, and determination. Our goal is clear: to honour what has made Rocky strong for over 40 years and to open a new chapter of growth," says Patrick St-Denis, spokesperson for the group.

Service Continuity and Warranty Support

The 2025–2026 period will mark a strategic relaunch, with the ambition of establishing Rocky Mountain as a global leader in mountain biking. The new owners are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, service, and support. In the short term, business operations, customer service, after-sales support, and partner commitments will continue as usual. All warranties offered by Rocky Mountain in recent years will be fully honoured. Bike parts and components will remain available.

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain Bicycles has been designing, developing, and perfecting mountain bikes in and around North Vancouver, BC, since 1981. The diverse playground of the North Shore has offered us the ideal proving grounds for all kinds of riding. We are a Canadian company with a global reach, and our goal is to deliver an exceptional experience. From the moment you throw a leg over one of our bikes, it's clear that they're made for people who Love the Ride.

Media Contact: Loïc Philibert, lphilibert@syrus.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683728/Rocky_Mountain_A_New_Era_for_Rocky_Mountain__A_Group_of_Canadian.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683726/Rocky_Mountain_A_New_Era_for_Rocky_Mountain__A_Group_of_Canadian.jpg

