AI Thermal Imaging by Raytron Establishes New Benchmark for EV Battery Thermal Runaway Prevention

07 novembre 2025
MUNICH, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global electric vehicle (EV) sector accelerates, lithium-ion battery thermal runaway remains the most urgent safety challenge for the automotive industry. Recent lithium fire incidents underscore the urgent need for non-intrusive, proactive and high-precision monitoring solutions. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, has unveiled its advanced AI-driven thermal imaging technology for monitoring the entire lithium-ion battery lifecycle to prevent catastrophic failures.

Why Thermal Imaging is Essential for Battery Safety?

Thermal runaway is initiated subtle temperature changes, which are the first physical signs of an impending catastrophic failure. However, infrared thermal imaging is a non-contact technology that can provide the necessary real-time, visual temperature data to intervene. At the early signal detection, the thermal imaging instantly identifies minute hotspots, which are early indicators of internal shorts, high resistance connections, or cooling failures, well before they trigger a full-blown lithium battery fire. By integrating AI with thermal camera data, Raytron's solution moves beyond simple temperature thresholds, analyzing temperature rate-of-rise and patterns to provide predictive warnings, effectively boosting the performance of traditional Battery Management Systems (BMS).

How Thermal Imaging Prevents Thermal Runaway Across Stages?

About Raytron

As ranked No. 1 by Yole Group in its Thermal Imaging and Sensing 2025 Markets and Technology Report with a 33% market share, Raytron is a world leader in thermal imaging, offering comprehensive SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR solutions. Committed to creating incremental value for customers with technological advancements, Raytron's infrared camera powers application in industrial inspection, security surveillance, automotive night vision, and preventive maintenance.

