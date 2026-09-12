Aignostics Launches PathoSearch, a Visual Search Engine for Pathology Cases

Now available via early access: image-based search retrieves real, diagnosed reference cases from world-class centers, spanning 300+ diagnostic entities.

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced the early access release of PathoSearch, a visual search engine for pathology cases. From a single screenshot of a region of interest on an H&E slide, PathoSearch instantly retrieves morphologically similar, diagnosed reference cases. Pathologists can then build and evaluate a differential in minutes — especially useful on the rare and complex cases that are hardest to resolve.

These cases account for up to 20% of a pathologist's caseload, and the current references available for them are largely what they have always been: textbooks, databases, or external consultations. Each of these options adds time and cost for pathologists, with consultation fees at major cancer centers running from several hundred to thousands of dollars per case.

"A second opinion on a challenging case can take hours when we share images digitally, and days when glass has to be shipped," said Associate Professor Dr. Simon Schallenberg, a pathologist at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. "Having comparable diagnosed cases from PathoSearch to look at immediately means we start it much better informed."

PathoSearch starts with the image itself and returns matches from its proprietary multi-center reference database, powered by embeddings from Atlas 2, Aignostics' pathology foundation model co-developed with Mayo Clinic. Every result traces back to a real, diagnosed case, annotated and validated by pathologists and often confirmed by molecular testing. Every match is open to inspection: the pathologist can open the underlying case and judge it against the slide in front of them.

PathoSearch's database is on track to exceed one million whole slide images by general availability. Today it references over 310,000 whole slide images drawn from more than 35,000 cases, covering over 300 diagnostic entities and 27+ organs. Coverage follows the WHO Classification of Tumours, with a focus on malignant tumours, and currently spans five organ groups: thoracic, digestive, soft tissue and bone, female genital, and urinary and male genital. Full coverage is planned for all WHO classified malignancies.

Aignostics is also making PathoSearch available for use within image management systems. The first integration is now live on Techcyte Fusion® AP. Pathologists using Fusion can reach out to their Techcyte contact for a demo.

PathoSearch is free during early access. Pathologists can join the waitlist at https://www.aignostics.com/products/pathosearch.

PathoSearch is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence company that delivers AI-powered tissue analyses, validated by pathologists. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine, supporting both biopharma R&D and clinical routine diagnostics. Established in 2020, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors such as Mayo Clinic and has operations in Berlin and New York.

More information at: www.aignostics.com

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For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Zheng, lisa.zheng@aignostics.com

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