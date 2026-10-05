AKEEYO to Showcase the 711Air Ultra-Light Ride Camera at Global Sources Hong Kong 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a brand of dash cams and ride cameras for cars, motorcycles and bikes, will exhibit at the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows this October. At the show, AKEEYO will present its new 711Air alongside the AKY-710Lite, AKY-730Pro, NV-X2, XPRO and 750Lite for global buyers, distributors and media.

For AKEEYO, Global Sources Hong Kong is the right stage to introduce the 711Air. Buyers and brand owners can handle the 80g body and try one-touch recording in person, and dealers interested in partnering with AKEEYO are welcome to fill out the inquiry form at link.

Products on Display

New: 711Air, a lightweight dash cam for two-wheel riders, built for helmet wear, designed to be light, long-lasting and easy to use.

Also on display

Visit AKEEYO at Global Sources 2026

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO designs dash cams and ride cameras for cars, motorcycles and bicycles, built for real road conditions with 4K capture, weatherproof construction, and app-based control.

Website: www.akeeyo.com

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