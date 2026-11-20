At Data Centre World Paris, Ampace showcased its PU200 UPS battery system, built with semi-solid-state cells. Recent large-scale fire testing of the PU100 provides evidence of the company's approach to system safety.

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Data Centre World Paris 2026, Ampace showcased how it designs batteries for a critical moment in an AI data centre: when the mains supply fails and the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) must immediately carry the load. Its PU200 battery system combines high-rate discharge capability with a compact cabinet for facilities where space for backup power is limited.

Ampace develops the cells, modules and complete battery systems used in its data centre portfolio. Its engineers work from the requirements of the installation back to the cell itself. The power a UPS must deliver guides cell design, the heat generated during discharge informs thermal management, and the space available in the facility shapes the cabinet. Safety and reliability are design priorities at each stage.

Battery safety, from cell design to large-scale fire testing

A UPS battery can spend long periods on standby before it is called on to deliver high power within seconds. Ampace designs its cells with low internal resistance to limit heat generation during high-rate discharge and support reliable power delivery until an alternative supply takes over.

To assess how a complete battery system behaves under fire conditions, Ampace subjected its PU100 UPS battery system to large-scale fire testing under the sixth edition of UL 9540A. The PU100 met the applicable test criteria. For data centre operators evaluating battery fire risk, the results provide evidence of how the tested system performed under those conditions.

Semi-solid-state cells for high-power backup

The PU200 brings Ampace's semi-solid-state lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology into a UPS battery cabinet. Its cells support the short, high-power discharge required during a supply interruption, while the compact cabinet gives operators more flexibility when allocating floor space in an existing facility or planning a new modular data centre. A detachable battery management system simplifies access for servicing.

Ampace's AIDC Battery Solutions White Paper explores the evolving role of UPS batteries in AI data centre power architectures beyond traditional backup power. Ampace will continue to work with European data centre operators and industry partners to support power infrastructure needs.

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