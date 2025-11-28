circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Angel Yeast's 8,500-Ton Specialty Yeast Facility and New Brewing Microbial Pilot Platform Come Online

28 novembre 2025 | 13.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YICHANG, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast and fermentation solutions, has begun trial production at its new specialty yeast project in the Baiyang Biotechnology Park, Yichang High‑tech Zone. The facility commenced material feeding on August 31 and, once fully ramped, will reach an annual capacity of 8,500 tons. This launch completes Angel Yeast's full-chain layout in specialty yeast—from R&D and pilot‑scale production to scaled manufacturing—enhancing supply of high-value yeast‑derived ingredients for craft brewing, wine, and bioenergy, and strengthening the biomanufacturing value chain.

"The microbiological standard for specialty yeast is at the ten-thousand level, meaning significantly fewer contaminants. Filtered air enters pressurized feeding tanks to maintain positive pressure, ensuring nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and other nutrients remain in a highly sterile storage environment," said Qin Benguo, Assistant Director of Specialty Yeast Production at Angel Yeast's Yichang High‑tech subsidiary.

Core lines feature full-process automation from feeding and fermentation to packaging and storage, supporting stable, reproducible quality at scale.

With broader application scope than conventional baker's yeast, Angel's specialty yeast targets high-value segments: craft beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages, fuel ethanol, and biomass energy. By delivering stable, premium raw materials at scale, the new capacity will help brewers and bioenergy producers improve yields, enhance process stability, and advance flavor and performance consistency—key for accelerating product innovation and market expansion.

Angel Yeast Commissions Brewing Functional Microorganism Pilot Test Platform

Complementing the new production line, Angel Yeast has also commissioned its Brewing Functional Microorganism Pilot Test Platform, designed to bridge lab discoveries and industrial‑scale validation. The platform simulates real-world brewery environments, addressing the limitations of on-line trials—such as inconsistent operator practices and imprecise timing—by delivering reproducible, data-driven results under factory-like conditions. Equipped with real-time monitoring, it tracks microbial dynamics and flavor compound evolution, enabling precise quality assessment, faster R&D iteration, and optimized technical schemes for partners.

"Equipped with real‑time monitoring systems, the platform allows us to track microbial dynamics and flavor compound evolution in a controlled, factory-like setting," said Luo Xinjie, Director of Brewing Technical Support at Angel Yeast's Food & Fermentation Business Unit. "This enables us to assess product quality with unprecedented precision, refine R&D directions, and optimize technical schemes for our partners."

In the baijiu sector alone, Angel's solutions have already helped boost yield, enhance fermentation stability, and enable precise flavor control. With the pilot platform, the cycle from R&D to industrial application can be significantly shortened, allowing breweries to access tailored, validated solutions faster—reducing time‑to‑market and improving operational efficiency.

Together, the 8,500‑ton specialty yeast facility and the Brewing Functional Microorganism Pilot Platform form a powerful engine for global biomanufacturing and brewing innovation. As Angel Yeast expands its capabilities—from clean, automated specialty yeast production to translational pilot testing—the company is poised to deliver more functional, sustainable solutions and inject fresh momentum into bio‑based products worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834157/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834156/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeasts-8-500-ton-specialty-yeast-facility-and-new-brewing-microbial-pilot-platform-come-online-302628062.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35028 en US Alimentazione Alimentazione Salute_E_Benessere Alimentazione Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mercato immobiliare in Italia, prezzi in leggera crescita: i dati - Video
Influenza in anticipo, già 2 milioni di italiani a letto
News to go
Bruxelles promuove la Manovra - Video
News to go
Passaporti, novità nei pagamenti dal primo dicembre - Video
Ue, Zingaretti: "Ci sono due maggioranze" - Video
News to go
Rifiuti, nel 2025 spesa media di 340 euro
News to go
Reato di femminicidio, la Camera vota all'unanimità: è legge
News to go
APE Sociale 2025: domande entro il 30 novembre
news to go
Elezioni, 12 le Regioni in mano al centrodestra: i risultati
Il ministro Tajani in missione a Riad, videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Sciopero generale il 28 novembre, chi si ferma venerdì
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, urne aperte fino alle 15 in Campania, Puglia e Veneto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza