Anycubic Launches 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Across 13 Global Markets, with Up to $350 Off 3D Printers

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a global consumer 3D printing brand, has officially launched its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale across 13 markets and regions worldwide. The promotion covers FDM and LCD resin 3D printers, printing materials, resins, and accessories. Customers can save up to $350 on selected 3D printers, enjoy discounts of up to 40% on selected filaments, and access bulk filament pricing starting at $8.55 per kilogram, making it an opportunity to explore a range of 3D printing solutions at reduced prices.

Featured 3D Printers for Multicolor Printing and Detailed Models

A selection of Anycubic's FDM and resin 3D printers is included in this year's Black Friday promotion, with discounts across products designed for different printing needs.

The Kobra X Combo is available for $469, saving customers $130 off its regular price. Designed for multicolor FDM printing, it features Anycubic's ACE multicolor system, offering users greater flexibility in creating multicolor prints.

For those looking for an enclosed printing platform with multicolor capabilities, the Kobra S1 + ACE 2 Pro Combo is now available for $429, a $170 discount. In the resin printing category, the Photon P1 is priced at $499, saving $200 and offering an attractive option for users focused on detailed model production.

Other models, including the Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo, Kobra S1 Max Combo, and Photon P1 Max, are also part of the promotion, with discounts of up to $350 on selected products.

Savings on Filaments, Resins, Bundles, and Accessories

Beyond printer discounts, Anycubic is offering promotions across a broad selection of printing materials, including PLA, PLA+, PETG, and other specialty FDM filaments, as well as photopolymer resins such as Standard Resin and Water-Wash Resin.

Customers can take advantage of Mix & Match offers and bulk purchasing deals, with discounts of up to 40% on selected FDM filaments and prices starting at $8.55 per kilogram on eligible bulk purchases. Resin and material bundles are also available at promotional prices, giving users more ways to stock up on supplies for ongoing printing projects.

Printer bundles and accessories are included as well, with discounts of up to 20% on selected accessories. These offers provide additional savings for customers looking to purchase printers, materials, and complementary accessories together.

Global Sale Across 13 Markets Through December 7

Anycubic's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion officially entered its live sales phase on October 26, covering 13 markets and regions: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the European Union, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Brazil, Japan, and the official global store.

The campaign runs through several promotional phases. The Black Friday Sale is live from October 26 through November 20, followed by the Black Friday promotional period from November 21 to 29. The campaign concludes with Cyber Monday Last Call, running from November 30 through December 7.

Product availability, promotional prices, and discount conditions may vary by region. Please refer to the respective regional stores for the latest details.

About Anycubic

Founded in 2015, Anycubic is a consumer 3D printing brand specializing in the development of FDM and LCD resin 3D printers, printing materials, accessories, and related software services. Through continuous product innovation and user-friendly design, Anycubic aims to make 3D printing technology and its creative possibilities accessible to more people.

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