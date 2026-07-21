Applied Intuition Launches Dana, the Agentic Platform for Physical AI

New platform pairs agentic AI with the tooling, data, infrastructure and domain expertise Applied Intuition has built over nearly a decade to speed the safe development of intelligent machines for the physical world.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a leader in physical AI, today announced the launch of Dana, the first agentic platform for building, testing, deploying and operating physical AI systems across industries. Dana combines the power of agentic AI and rapid application development with nearly a decade of Applied Intuition's tooling, infrastructure and engineering knowledge. The result is a unified system that accelerates the development of intelligent machines in the physical world.

"We believe physical AI will become one of the defining technologies of this century," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Our ambition is to help bring intelligence to a billion machines, and Dana is the platform we built to make that possible."

Unlike general-purpose AI tools designed primarily for digital workflows, Dana is built for the complexities of machines operating in the physical world. Dana comes with all the platform capabilities needed to build and deploy safety-critical physical AI applications, including data, visualization and tooling, as well as the evaluation, traceability and governance these systems require. The platform was designed to work across industries and with a wide range of use cases, from software-defined vehicle development and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to mining and construction operations, truck fleet management, robotics and intelligent in-vehicle experiences. With Dana, customers can:

Applied Intuition has used Dana internally since last year, building and delivering solutions on the platform for long-standing customers across automotive, trucking, mining, and agriculture. Dana's agent-driven workflows have reduced critical phases of vehicle development timelines from months to days in some cases. Applied Intuition has offered limited, early access to select customers, including heavy-equipment manufacturer Komatsu and Isuzu Motors, who is using the platform to accelerate L4 autonomy for its fleet of commercial trucks.

"We've been impressed by how Dana can streamline complex engineering workflows and accelerate development," said Yasuhiro Yazawa, Director, Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan. "Dana gives our engineering teams greater confidence to develop, track and deploy safe autonomous-vehicle capabilities at a much faster pace."

"Applied Intuition has been a valuable technology partner as we continue advancing the digital capabilities that support the next generation of mining equipment and solutions," said Peter Salditt, CEO, Komatsu Mining. "Dana represents another step forward, bringing intelligent, agentic capabilities into our engineering workflows to help our teams innovate faster, improve efficiency and ultimately create greater value for our customers' operations."

Dana is designed to help companies keep up with the fundamental shift now underway across industries. As autonomous vehicles, robots and industrial systems become more capable, manufacturers need a more integrated way to build, validate and deploy them safely. Dana gives teams a faster path from idea to production, and the confidence to put increasingly intelligent machines into the real world.

The future of AI is physical. Dana was built for it.

To learn more about Dana and Applied Intuition's physical AI platform, visit AppliedIntuition.com.

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems, and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices across the globe, including in London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul, and the Washington, D.C. metro area. Learn more at applied.co or press@applied.co.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-launches-dana-the-agentic-platform-for-physical-ai-302830364.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.