ArcOne AI Expands AI Orchestration Across Banking

ArcOne BankOS™ Advances Enterprise Revenue Intelligence with Enhanced Agents, Data, and Governance

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcOne AI today announced the extension of ArcOne BankOS™, its Vertical AI Orchestration System for revenue intelligence, into major banking domains that cover Retail, Commercial, Global Transaction Banking, Capital Markets, Wealth, and Payments. Already in production at Fortune 500 banks, built on the proven revenue intelligence offerings, the company is expanding its coverage, enhancing its agent capabilities, adding new connectors, and increasing semantic layer depth. This includes updating its governance and compliance framework to meet the requirements of the most complex banking environments.

ArcOne AI expands ArcOne BankOS™ revenue intelligence orchestration across major banking domains. Foundational to this orchestration system is Ocular AI™, a vertically integrated data and AI platform providing the trusted data, intelligence, and agent fabrics required for modern banking operations at enterprise scale.

The Infrastructure Gap Holding Banking AI Back

Despite significant investment in AI, estimated at $35 billion globally in 2023 and projected to nearly triple, most financial institutions have struggled to move beyond pilots and point solutions.

The reason is structural: AI agents require clean, governed, semantically consistent data to function reliably across complex banking environments. Large banks routinely operate five to fifteen core banking systems simultaneously, each with its own data model, field naming conventions, and integration requirements. Capital Markets and Global Transaction Banking environments add further complexity with proprietary data structures, real-time pricing feeds, and cross-border regulatory requirements. ArcOne BankOS™ eliminates that bottleneck and now does so across the full banking enterprise.

One Platform. Connected Intelligence. Across Three Layers.

ArcOne BankOS™ is powered by the Ocular AI™ platform which delivers three integrated fabrics addressing distinct layers of the banking intelligence stack.

The Data Fabric is mission critical. The Banking Domain Cartridge provides 60+ connectors spanning banking cores and enterprise systems and auto-maps 80%+ of fields across all major banking cores. It pre-populates with banking terminology, eliminating the need for manual domain configuration. What previously required months of data engineering work now takes days.

The Intelligence Fabric is the Agent factory to identify, train, deploy, govern, and monitor both ML and Language models, and configure them to develop and orchestrate AI Agents. It provides an orchestration engine, TERRA™: Trigger, Evaluate, Research, Recommend, Act. TERRA™ coordinates a rapidly growing library of 100+ AI agents across banking domains.

The Agent Fabric is a rapidly growing AI Agent marketplace delivering measurable revenue outcomes. Enrich360™ handles pricing, product, and profit intelligence. Experience360™ covers customer experience and engagement. Exceptions360™ manages process and exception intelligence. LYZA™, the multi-modal command interface, connects banking professionals to the agent ecosystem through multi-modal channels including web, voice, text, video, document, IOT and edge inputs. All three are production applications deployed on top of existing infrastructure, with no core replacement required.

The three fabrics operate as an integrated stack. That integration is what makes the governance work, the intelligence reliable, and the deployment timeline realistic.

"Data without intelligence is noise. Intelligence without orchestration is a pilot. And orchestration without vertical expertise is a liability in a regulated industry. ArcOne BankOS™ brings all three together so enterprise banks can move from contract to measurable results and not another multi-million dollar proof of concept that never scales."

— Akshay Sabhikhi, CEO, ArcOne AI

From Contract to Production in 4 to 6 Months

ArcOne BankOS™ is designed for enterprise deployment without enterprise-scale implementation complexity. Certified channel partners compress initial deployment to four to six months using a three-step activation model: Connect, Map, and Activate. The platform is modular and cloud-agnostic, requiring no large data engineering team and no disruption to existing operations. Once the foundation is live, new revenue streams launch in weeks rather than another multi-year transformation cycle.

Governance Built for the Regulatory Reality of Banking

ArcOne BankOS™ is built to ISO 42001 Responsible AI standards and provides the governed data layer required to support SOX, OCC, CFPB, and the latest SR 26-2 model risk management requirements. Audit-ready lineage and explainability are built into the platform architecture. The Ocular AI™ Catalog includes built-in Bias & Fairness, Toxicity, Hallucination, and Lineage monitoring, ensuring every AI decision is traceable and defensible from data to models to agents to business processes with complete auditability and traceability.

Enterprise-Scale Results: Already in Production

ArcOne's platform has been in production across a range of financial institutions. For example,

Availability

ArcOne BankOS™ is in production and available to existing and new clients. Enrich360™, Experience360™, and Exceptions360™ are available as standalone products with Ocular AI™ foundation on top of any banking core or revenue management system. ArcOne AI has active Fortune 500 client engagements and strategic partnerships with leading Fintechs, Banking core providers, and systems integrators. Organizations interested in evaluating ArcOne BankOS™ are invited to contact the company to schedule a custom demonstration.

About ArcOne AI ArcOne AI helps highly regulated industries that include financial institutions, energy and utilities with revenue intelligence to enhance profits and reduce operational inefficiencies. The company is led by a team of experts responsible for building some of the most successful revenue management and AI platforms. ArcOne AI is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in the US, UK, India and supported by global partnerships. Learn more at arcone.com

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