Automated Drone Technology Further Transforms Polish Mountain Rescue Operations

How Poland's TOPR Team is Revolutionizing Mountain Rescues with Automated DJI Docks

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With its steep peaks, deep valleys, and harsh winter conditions, the Tatra Mountains present immense challenges for search and rescue operations. Powered by DJI Enterprise's next-generation automated drone technology, TOPR (Tatrzańskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe), Poland's dedicated volunteer mountain rescue service, is actively transforming its emergency response in rugged regions.

Building on their successful integration of DJI Enterprise equipment like the DJI Dock 3, TOPR recently initiated a pilot program with the newly released DJI Dock 4. The concept is groundbreaking for alpine rescues: launching a drone from an automated rooftop dock before the ground rescue team has even left the base.

"Certain locations are completely inaccessible by car, bike, or even snowmobile during winter," explains Marcin Józefowicz, a TOPR rescuer and Head of Cybertech. Traditionally, a full mountain deployment could take up to two hours just to assemble the team and reach the trailhead on foot. To overcome this critical bottleneck, TOPR is looking to the sky.

This early deployment means a drone can reach a reported accident site in minutes instead of hours. "Crucially, we can assess the situation before we begin a physical operation," says Józefowicz. This rapid aerial reconnaissance allows duty officers to determine if a rescue is genuinely needed, how many volunteers to dispatch, and exactly what equipment is required.

Once on the scene, the DJI Matrice 5TD helps TOPR make contact with people on the ground. Rescuers can use its loudspeaker to give instructions and ask whether assistance is needed, with hikers responding through gestures. If they indicate that they do not need help, the team can continue searching elsewhere. In total darkness, advanced thermal fusion imaging provides operators with near-daylight clarity, allowing them to pinpoint hikers' headlamps and read topographic details simultaneously.

To conquer the mountainous terrain that frequently blocks standard communication signals, TOPR's trial creatively utilizes a network of DJI O4 video transmission ground stations. By placing relay stations on observation towers and distant peaks, the drone can seamlessly roam between them. "This infrastructure allows us to extend our flight range even into neighboring valleys," Józefowicz notes.

With automated flight triggers and a dock capable of swapping batteries in just 25 seconds for continuous operations, TOPR is exploring the ultimate future of mountain rescue. Beyond active missions, the automated fleet is testing the waters for daily hazard reconnaissance and trail monitoring. For TOPR's dedicated volunteers, this continuous innovation serves one ultimate goal: reaching the injured faster, safer, and more effectively in the unforgiving Tatras.

1 All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. Some features are only available when paired with specific DJI drones, and may not be available in certain regions and countries. For more information, please refer to our official website: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-4

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://enterprise.dji.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJIEnterpriseOfficial/ X: https://X.com/DJIEnterprise LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@DJIEnterprise

About TOPR:

TOPR (Tatrzańskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe) is the dedicated volunteer mountain search and rescue organization operating in the Tatra Mountains, headquartered in Zakopane, Poland.

(Note: The accompanying multimedia case study was co-produced by DJI Enterprise and INNPRO.)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automated-drone-technology-further-transforms-polish-mountain-rescue-operations-302927891.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.