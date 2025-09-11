Axera debuts at IAA Mobility 2025 with Global Launch of M57-Based ADAS Solution

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axera, a leading Chinese AI chip developer, made its debut at IAA Mobility this year, globally launching an ADAS solution based on its M57 SoC, aiming to disrupt the worldwide ADAS market landscape.

Axera M57 Inside: Next-Generation ADAS for Global OEMs

This solution was developed by Axera in collaboration with industry-leading AI visual perception company STRADVISION, and is compatible with the global ADAS market.

This is an all-in-one front-view perception demo solution. Utilizing the M57 SoC as the main processor, the demo is equipped with an 8-megapixel high-definition camera featuring a 120-degree horizontal field of view. It incorporates STRADVISION's 3D visual perception algorithms to deliver functions including static object detection, vehicle/pedestrian detection, lane/road boundary detection, traffic sign/traffic light recognition, and free space detection. The system supports the implementation of L2 ADAS features such as AEB, ACC, and LCC.

Leveraging the excellent performance of M57, this solution can operate under ultra-low power consumption. Its detection and processing capabilities are specifically optimized for ultra-low power, making it a highly competitive offering for the global ADAS market.

Crucially, the solution also meets China's upcoming AEB regulatory requirements and complies with major international functional safety standards, positioning it as a globally competitive platform. Early OEM adoption has already been secured, with expected mass production in 2026.

The Axera M57 series brings a step-change in performance:

To align with global regulatory and safety benchmarks, the M57 series is built on a comprehensive compliance framework:

With Axera's end-to-end hardware/software development kit, OEMs and Tier 1s can complete system migration and mass production in as little as 4.5 months.

Meet Axera at IAA Mobility 2025

Axera is strategically focusing on the smart automotive chip sector. The company has launched multiple generations of in-vehicle AI processors, which are already being mass-produced and deployed in vehicles from domestic, joint-venture, and emerging EV brands. With hundreds of thousands of chips shipped, Axera has established a strong track record in high-volume production. Now, riding the global wave of automotive intelligence, Axera is going global to power the next generation of intelligent vehicles worldwide.

At this year's exhibition, Axera is showcasing a series of smart vehicle chips and development platforms, along with autonomous driving hardware and software developed in collaboration with partners.

These represent Axera's critical products and solutions that deeply empower the intelligence of smart mobility.

CONTACT: Axera PR: axerapr@axera-tech.com Automotive Sales: auto@axera-tech.com Automotive MKT:automkt@axera-tech.com

