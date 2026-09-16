Bambu Lab and Accessibility Organizations Launch MakerWorld 3D-Printing Challenge

From September, 24 briefs on MakerWorld will ask the makers to invent accessibility aids you can print and put in someone's hands

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab, together with seven leading accessibility organizations that use 3D printing, today launched a global design challenge on MakerWorld, the world's largest community of makers who design, share, download, and print 3D models. From September through December 2026, 24 briefs from the seven partners will invite designers and 3D-printer users worldwide to create objects someone can pick up and actually use.

Bambu Lab will host the challenge on MakerWorld, its vibrant community of makers and free library of 3D models. Hardware stopped being the main barrier years ago, after Bambu Lab lowered the barrier to 3D printing with its highly accessible printers. MakerWorld has become the largest community of 3D makers. This is the first time MakerWorld is mobilizing its community of designers to work with people with disabilities on specific, everyday needs.

The program is built around concrete, everyday needs. Jessica Cox, founder of Rightfooted Foundation International, was born without arms and uses her feet for daily life. She can pull on her first sock with a bare foot. The second sock is the problem: once one foot is covered, she loses the friction she needs to get fabric over her heel. She can scoop her service dog's waste, then has no clean way to carry it without holding the bag under her chin. Fastening a bike helmet still means sitting on the floor and lining up two small buckle halves by feel, one foot planted for balance.

At the Emerging Tech Lab at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, similar everyday challenges help drive the identification, development, and fabrication of customized solutions. Working directly with people with disabilities and rehabilitation professionals, the ETL uses 3D printing and digital fabrication methods to create practical tools that address individual needs. For example, picking up an item from the floor can be difficult when a conventional reacher requires squeezing a handle to operate it. People who use wheelchairs may also have difficulty storing, accessing, and retrieving everyday items such as phones, wallets, purses, and keys. These everyday situations can inspire makers to create simple solutions that make a meaningful difference.

Other briefs stay in the kitchen, the bathroom, and the things people do for pleasure. Ayúdame3D is requesting a toothbrush that does not have to be pinched, a tool for tying a ponytail with one hand. E-Nable France challenges makers to develop a one-hand kitchen toolkit. Neil Squire Society's Makers Making Change is requesting a knitting-needle support for people who have had a stroke, a guitar pick that stays in place with limited grip, and a marker-cap aid a teacher can use alone. PrintLab is requesting a tabletop game that a child with cerebral palsy can play with friends, designed to look like a game rather than therapy equipment. MakeGood calls for a pickle-ball paddle holder for users with weakened hand-arm musculature who struggle to grip sports paddles and wish to play pickle-ball alongside friends.

Each of the seven partners contributed briefs based on work with real users.

"These are not hypothetical users," said Qianye, Creator Operation at MakerWorld. "Jessica already walks her dog. Someone in a ward at Rancho already drops something and has to ask a stranger to pick it up. The question for makers is very small and very specific: can you print the missing piece so that person does not have to ask?"

Many of the co-initiating organizations have long built structured pathways connecting creators with people with disabilities. What MakerWorld delivers is creativity at scale: it unlocks richer creative ideas from more diverse backgrounds and draws more skilled creators into assistive design. This makes more makers aware of how they can contribute toward good, deepens understanding of the barriers people with disabilities face, and fosters greater empathy across the community.

The MakerWorld community will have two months to submit. The accessibility organizations will then spend one month printing shortlisted models and testing them with the people named in the briefs. Some partners will deliver those prints to users. Feedback from that testing will inform the final results.

Winning files will be added to open libraries and distributed through volunteer networks that already deliver devices in more than 70 countries.

Each organization is responsible for a different part of the process.

The success of the initiative will come down to ordinary moments: someone who once put a game aside because the pieces were too small sits down and plays; someone does her ponytail without help; someone puts on a second sock with ease.

If there are even a dozen moments like that by December, the challenge will have done what it set out to do.

Contest link:https://makerworld.com/en/contests/164?name=Make%20for%20Good:%20Accessibility%20Design%20Contest#tab-Detail

All Design Briefs:https://docs.google.com/document/d/1namW3bOIowuuzIpaeScqZO0siYgmwbh81VqY9bn_0N0/edit?usp=sharing

About Ayúdame3D

Ayúdame3D is a Spain-based nonprofit that uses 3D printing to design, manufacture, and distribute free assistive devices, known as trésdesis ("threeDsis") for people with disabilities and vulnerable communities worldwide. Founded in 2017 after a transformative experience in Kenya's Rift Valley, Ayúdame3D combines engineering, empathy, and design to turn everyday challenges into accessible, functional solutions: from prosthetic arms to devices for sports, hygiene, music, cooking, and daily independence. To date, the organization has delivered devices free of charge to over 1000 people across more than 70 countries, and has built self-sustaining 3D-printing labs in Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, training local youth to manufacture aids for their own communities. Learn more at https://ayudame3d.org/

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries. Learn more at bambulab.com

About Emerging Tech Lab

The Emerging Tech Lab (ETL), based at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, a world-renowned rehabilitation center and one of the largest on the West Coast, was established in 2014 to explore, evaluate, and apply emerging technologies that support people with disabilities. The ETL serves as a hub for innovation, bringing together rehabilitation professionals, engineers, designers, students, and users to develop and test new ideas. The lab specializes in rapid prototyping, including 3D printing, and uses an iterative, user-centered design process grounded in understanding lived experiences. ETL also provides educational opportunities focused on inclusive design, rehabilitation engineering, and emerging technologies. Learn more at www.retl.org

About e-NABLE France

e-NABLE is an online global community of "Digital Humanitarian" volunteers from all over the world who are using their 3D printers to make free and low-cost prosthetic upper limb devices for children and adults in need. The open-source designs created by e-NABLE Volunteers help those who were born missing their fingers and hands or who have lost them due to war, natural disaster, illness or accidents.

e-Nable France has supported the French-speaking community for over 10 years and is expanding its volunteer network through the e-Nable360 program to 3D print devices for a wider range of disabilities. Learn more at www.e-nable.fr and www.e-nable360.fr

About MakeGood

MakeGood is a U.S.-based nonprofit that designs and delivers free, custom assistive technology for people with disabilities. Since 2021, MakeGood has worked directly with individuals, families, clinicians, educators, and makers to turn everyday access challenges into practical, open-source solutions that can be fabricated with tools like 3D printing and digital manufacturing. Its work includes the Toddler Mobility Trainer, a fully 3D-printed wheelchair for young children, along with other personalized devices developed through real user research, iterative prototyping, and community collaboration. MakeGood's mission is to make assistive technology more accessible, affordable, and human-centered by connecting lived experience with inclusive design and maker innovation. Learn more at makegood.design

About Makers Making Change

Neil Squire's Makers Making Change program connects people with disabilities to volunteer makers who can build assistive technology. Our library contains 200+ open-source assistive device designs, and is available online for free. You can build the devices yourself or work with volunteers who can make it for you. Every design includes all the information needed to build a solution and can be made by people with little to no technical skills. Learn more at makersmakingchange.com

The Neil Squire Society is a Canadian non-profit that has been empowering people with disabilities through technology since 1984.

About MakerWorld

MakerWorld is the world's largest 3D model sharing, downloading, and printing community, operated by Bambu Lab. With over 2 million free models and thousands of new designs added daily, MakerWorld is accessible directly through its website or via Bambu software such as Bambu Studio, championing a mission of community-driven, technology-for-good. Learn more at makerworld.com

About PrintLab

PrintLab is an online platform offering courses, tools and certifications in 3D CAD and 3D printing. Its mission is to empower educators, students and makers with industry-recognised skills, while guiding them to design meaningful products and solutions using 3D printing. PrintLab is also the creator of the Make:able Challenge, a free assistive technology design challenge where participants work with real end users to identify needs, develop personalised solutions and share their design journey. Make:able has engaged thousands of participants around the world in using design and 3D printing to improve people's everyday lives. Learn more at weareprintlab.com

About Rightfooted Foundation International

Rightfooted Foundation International is a nonprofit founded by Jessica Cox to support people without arms and their families. RFI's work centers on practical tools, skill building, mentorship, education, advocacy, and opportunities for greater independence and participation.

RFI brings together people with lived experience, families, educators, students, technical partners, and supporters. Its programs include the development and distribution of dressing tools, mentorship for limb-different people and families, university design partnerships, and The Impossible Airplane—a project to create the first aircraft designed to be flown entirely with feet. Learn more at https://rightfooted.org/

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