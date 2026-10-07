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BAR LEONE, HONG KONG, IS THE WORLD'S BEST BAR AS THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST BARS 2026 IS REVEALED

07 ottobre 2026 | 23.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual list of The 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was unveiled this evening in Milan, Italy. The 18th edition once again united the global bar community in recognition of those at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

For the full 1-50 list, click here

Co-founded by Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone draws inspiration from the traditional bars of Rome's Trastevere district. Rather than chasing trends or theatrical techniques, the bar's philosophy of Cocktail Popolari -"cocktails for the people" - focuses on straightforward hospitality and impeccable drinks while the design combines vintage Italian references with a welcoming neighbourhood atmosphere.

The 2026 list features bars from 26 cities with 14 new entries. Other bars in the top five are Milan's Moebius Milano (No.2), Cartagena's Alquimíco (No.3), Bangkok's Bar Us (No.4) and Athens' Line (No.5).

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for The 50 Best Bars, says: "It is with immense pride that we once again announce Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier. To be the first No.1 from Asia was already an outstanding achievement but to retain the title for a second year shows the true impact of Cocktail Popolari. Beyond the No.1, this year's rankings are a powerful reflection of the extraordinary talent, dedication and hospitality that continue to elevate bar culture around the world."

Media centre:mediacentre.the50.com 

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