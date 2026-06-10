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Bell Integration and IBM Launch AI-Powered Intelligent Managed Services Platform at AI Summit

10 giugno 2026 | 08.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New platform uses automation and predictive insights to streamline IT operations and reduce downtime

CTA

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the AI Summit London brings together Europe's most innovative technologists and business leaders on June 10-11, Bell Integration is set to unveil its Intelligent Managed Services platform, developed in collaboration with IBM. This solution is designed to help organisations advance their IT operations through increased automation, predictive insights and intelligent orchestration capabilities, helping businesses to move from reactive to proactive, resilient operations.

 

 

Central to this collaboration is the development of the Intelligent Managed Services platform, powered by IBM technology with predictive analytics and agentic AI orchestration. This combination of technologies, including IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps, Instana for observability, and watsonx Orchestrate for agentic control, supports Bell Integration's Intelligent AI-first managed services and will be available to customers to accelerate the transformation of IT operations.

Martin Mersey – AI Automation Director, Bell Integration: "With Bell's agentic AI and automation underpinning the solution, we can help businesses move from reactive firefighting towards more proactive and resilient operations, transforming IT from an operational necessity to a business enabler. For IT leaders navigating cloud complexity, battling with resilience, and increasing performance expectations, our IMS platform is designed to help reduce operational risk and improve response times, providing organisations with greater visibility and resilience."

Andrew Gill – Vice President, UKI Ecosystem, IBM: "This partnership plays a pivotal role in accelerating innovation and delivering a market leading offering. By collaborating with Bell Integration, we are helping to develop innovative solutions designed to support business transformation and deliver value for our shared customers."

About Bell Integration

Bell Integration is a global technology partner delivering strategic advisory, AI & data consulting and managed services. Its solutions combine intelligent, AI-powered experience layers with frontline enablement, including guided responses, continuous learning agents, and automated summarisation, and deployment for accelerated time to value.

 

 

Media contact:Finola Sloyan pr@bell-integration.com

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