Buckle up for the greatest harvest of the year: EZVIZ blows people's mind with irresistible deals on sought-after smart products, bringing families love and care to welcome a new year

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, EZVIZ, the market-favourite smart companion for families worldwide, is refreshing homes with its feature-packed gadgets at special offers, preparing families to embrace smart living with love, care, and protection. In the spirit of giving and celebration, it's the perfect time to reward yourselves and delight loved ones with long-awaited smart gadgets at great savings, extending precious family time with safety, convenience, and care into the new year.

To make gift-hunting easier, EZVIZ presents exclusive savings across its popular smart cameras and video doorbells. Households longing for upgraded security and convenience, can find the ideal option from the list. Here are some must-have highlights:

C8c 3K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now £39.99, was £69.99A bang-for-buck option that brings a leap in outdoor protection, the C8c 3K Pan & Tilt camera packs powerful outdoor protection into a sleek setup. With its stunning 3K clarity, every detail stands out, and faraway movement appears crisp, giving you confidence in seeing what's happening. Its 360° panoramic view eliminates blind spots, while smart people and vehicle detection cuts through distractions so you only get alerts that matter. The auto patrol mode keeps watch independently, protecting your property for fresh updates. When trouble arises, the C8c 3K steps in fast with a blaring siren and flashing strobe lights to deter intruders.

CB8 Lite Smart Home Battery Camera Kit – now £69.99, was £99.99A loyal companion that provides by-your-side protection, the CB8 Lite Kit inherits flexibility while ditching the compromised monitoring of battery cameras, extending 24/7 security wherever Wi-Fi can cover. Having AOV technology and the included solar panel work together, the CB8 Lite Kit records at set intervals, providing 2K+ event recordings and time-lapse videos to show situations in between without draining the battery or requiring frequent manual charging. Instant notifications alert users to human and vehicle activity and details remain clear in various lightings thanks to balanced image exposure and color night vision, making it a reliable guard for backyards, gardens, driveways, or campsites.

EP3x Pro Battery-Powered Video Doorbell Kit – now £79.99, was £99.99A versatile doorkeeper for both indoor doorsteps and outdoor porches, ensuring no visitor or parcel is missed. The EP3x Pro leverages a 2K outward-facing lens to detect people and a 1080p downward-facing lens to detect packages, delivering a head-to-toe image with sharp clarity and no blind spots at the porch for enhanced protection. Doubling as a front-door light, it illuminates the doorway and renders true-to-life videos in the dark for non-stop protection and care. Such peace of mind is further supported by the included solar panel for uninterrupted power and the chime, which boosts connectivity in spacious rooms. This buy-one-get-three bargain prepares the home for both security and convenience in a single step.

