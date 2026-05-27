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/C O R R E C T I O N -- Veeva Systems/

27 maggio 2026 | 15.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the news release, Teva Pharmaceuticals Commits to Veeva Vault CRM, issued 27-May-2026 by Veeva Systems over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

CTA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Agentic CRM with industry-specific AI for deeper customer engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Lavanya Narasimhamurthy, vice president of IT US Commercial and Global Commercial Solutions at Teva. "We share a deep commitment to customer success, and Vault CRM will provide Teva the technical foundation to drive commercial execution."

"From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars, and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs," said Veeva President and CCO Tom Schwenger. "We are honored to extend our strategic partnership with Teva to include Veeva Vault CRM."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution. Vault CRM includes the Agentic Call Report to generate Commercial Evidence, using compliant free text to drive insights to increase commercial agility.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

 

Contact:

Maria ScurryVeeva Systemsmaria.scurry@veeva.com 

Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems, Europemeera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com 

Correction: Lavanya Narasimhamurthy's title has been updated.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teva-pharmaceuticals-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-302782660.html

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