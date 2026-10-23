Canadian Molly Carlson Becomes First Woman to Dive off a Free-Standing Iceberg in Newfoundland

Red Bull athlete Molly Carlson (Canada) completed a backwards dive of approximately 15 metres off Twillingate, Newfoundland, after months of training with ice climber Will Gadd (Canada).

TWILLINGATE, NL, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull athlete and cliff diver Molly Carlson (Canada) became the first woman to dive off a free-standing iceberg on June 11, 2026. Molly Carlson completed a backwards dive of approximately 15 metres off the coast of Twillingate, Newfoundland, Canada, as part of the Red Bull Iceberg Dive project. The dive was Carlson's highest backwards dive to date.

Thousands of icebergs drift from the north to the coast of Newfoundland each year. The Red Bull Iceberg Dive support team, which included Ocean Quest Adventures and Crosby Marine Film Services, brought decades of experience in ice climbing, marine safety and cliff diving. The support team stressed that icebergs can roll, calve or move at any moment and that visitors should maintain a safe distance.

Carlson prepared for several months with Will Gadd (Canada), a Red Bull athlete and ice climber with more than 30 years of experience and titles spanning the World Cup and Winter X Games. Gadd provided Carlson with a foundation in ice climbing in Canmore, Alberta. Wetsuit tests and cold-water training followed in Montréal, Quebec, Carlson's home base. Gadd served as Carlson's guide and mentor throughout the preparation and the attempt.

At Twillingate, the team navigated unpredictable ocean swells, iceberg movements and changing weather conditions. Carlson and Gadd climbed to the iceberg's peak using a temporary rigging system installed by Gadd. Carlson then performed the backwards dive from the iceberg into the water.

"Red Bull Iceberg Dive has been a dream for a long time, and it is by far the craziest and one of the scariest things I have ever done. Bravery, though, is not about getting rid of fear but about not letting it decide what you're capable of," Carlson said.

Red Bull athlete Molly Carlson finished runner-up in the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. The Red Bull Iceberg Dive documentary is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPUn6QzJzO4&t=2sMore for media > https://www.redbullcontentpool.com/international/CP-S-21531Media Contact: service@redbullcontentpool.com

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