Catalyx Launches OpenLine to Bring Regulatory-Grade Control and Higher Throughput to High-Speed Manufacturing

New platform connects AI-driven and traditional machine vision, equipment and enterprise systems so production lines operate as one

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx today launched OpenLine, an intelligent platform that connects AI-driven and traditional vision systems, production devices and enterprise software across manufacturing lines so they operate as one coordinated system. OpenLine helps manufacturers in life sciences, consumer packaged goods and other fast-paced industries increase throughput while strengthening quality and supporting the demands of highly regulated environments.

"Our customers invest heavily in equipment and systems that each do their job well but were never built to work together. That leaves their teams filling the gaps by hand, slowing production and adding compliance risk," said Mario L. Rocci, Jr., CEO, Catalyx. "OpenLine changes that. It gives our customers control across the line and intelligence across the process, connecting what they already have into one coordinated operation, so they can produce more, with greater confidence, at every site."

The Challenge: Disconnected Production LinesMost production lines are built from equipment and software supplied by different vendors over many years. Each performs well on its own, but the systems rarely share data. When an inspection system detects an issue, operators often must manually verify and document it on paper or in a separate system. Across multiple lines and sites, those gaps slow production and make consistency harder to maintain. The pressure is intensifying as manufacturers shift toward a wider variety of products in smaller batches, resulting in more frequent line changeovers.

What Makes OpenLine DifferentRather than operating as a standalone inspection layer, OpenLine brings machine vision into the broader line-management environment. It connects existing equipment and systems using a common, scalable architecture, so inspection results can trigger automated responses or route decisions to operators when human judgment is required, with every action captured in a digital record. OpenLine supports both traditional and AI-driven machine vision, drawing on Catalyx's three decades of experience in production environments to apply the right approach to each inspection task. In one multi-site deployment, a biometric monitoring device manufacturer used OpenLine to increase output from 3 million to 50 million units annually while maintaining a yield rate above 99%.

Key Capabilities

About OpenLineOpenLine is part of Catalyx OpenSystems and builds on the Catalyx OLOS Software platform. Its flexible, streamlined architecture simplifies deployment and operation in fast-paced settings, such as consumer packaged goods and logistics, so manufacturers can connect, control and scale production systems with less complexity and operational overhead.

OpenLine is also designed for the demands of the most highly regulated manufacturing environments. It provides role-based access, audit trails, secure electronic records and comprehensive reporting, establishing a strong foundation for meeting GAMP 5, FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements.

OpenLine is available now for global deployment. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.catalyx.ai/openline or contact info@catalyx.ai

About CatalyxCatalyx specializes in AI-driven and traditional machine vision, process and packaging automation, and professional and managed services for life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With over 30 years of experience and more than 3,000 projects delivered globally, Catalyx helps manufacturers reduce downtime, improve compliance, and accelerate production performance in GMP environments. For more information, visit www.catalyx.ai.

Catalyx Media ContactTriona WalshGlobal Head of Marketingtriona.walsh@catalyx.ai

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