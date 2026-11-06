Cavli Wireless to Unveil P16QS LTE Cat 1bis Module and Cortex AI Coding Assistant at electronica 2026

MUNICH, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavli Wireless, a leading end-to-end IoT solutions provider, will unveil the P16QS LTE Cat 1bis System-on-Module (SoM) and Cortex AI, its autonomous firmware engineering assistant, at electronica 2026, taking place from November 10–13, in Munich, Germany. Visit Cavli Wireless at Hall C2, Booth 628, to explore our 5G module portfolio, including 5G RedCap and 5G NR solutions, our LTE Cat 1bis module portfolio, and the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity and device management platform.

The showcase reinforces Cavli's commitment to simplifying IoT development and deployment through integrated cellular hardware, connectivity, cloud-based device management, and AI-powered firmware engineering.

P16QS LTE Cat 1bis Module: Enabling Smart, Connected IoT Devices

The Cavli P16QS is a compact LTE Cat 1bis SoM designed for a wide range of connected applications, including payment terminals, connected soundboxes, cost-effective instrument clusters, vehicle telematics, asset and mobility tracking, and secure IoT devices. It combines cellular connectivity, local wireless communications, application processing, and hardware-backed security. Powered by a 32-bit RISC-V processor running at 325 MHz, the module supports RTOS-based application development and gives OEMs a foundation for connected-device designs.

Key features of the P16QS include:

At electronica 2026, the P16QS will be featured in a Point-of-Sale (POS) solution concept, demonstrating how payment peripherals, local processing, secure connectivity, and wireless communications can be integrated into a single module-based design. Cavli will also showcase its other LTE Cat 1bis solutions, including the CQ16 and C16QS modules.

Explore P16QS: https://www.cavliwireless.com/iot-modules/c-series/p16qs

Cortex AI: Connecting Firmware Development Directly to Hardware

Cavli will unveil Cortex AI, an autonomous firmware engineering assistant developed to streamline application development for IoT-enabled solutions. Integrating programming tools, technical resources, and hardware testing into a unified workflow, Cortex AI automates key development stages, including code generation, compilation, flashing, and device boot-up. This streamlines firmware validation, reduces repetitive manual tasks, and helps engineering teams accelerate development cycles. Depending on project complexity and deployment requirements, Cortex AI aims to shorten development cycles traditionally measured in months to weeks.

5G at the Edge: CQM220 RedCap and CQM211 5G NR Router Prototypes

Cavli Wireless offers a comprehensive 5G portfolio spanning 5G RedCap, 5G NR, and automotive-grade modules for industrial, enterprise, and automotive IoT applications. The portfolio addresses mid-tier deployments requiring balanced performance, power efficiency, and cost, alongside bandwidth-intensive applications demanding multi-gigabit connectivity and automotive use cases with stringent manufacturing standards. At electronica 2026, Cavli will showcase router prototypes powered by its CQM220 5G RedCap and CQM211 5G NR modules, available in LGA and M.2 form factors to support diverse integration needs.

CQM220 5G RedCap Module

Built on 3GPP Release 17 and powered by the Qualcomm SDX35 chipset, the CQM220 is designed for efficient 5G connectivity in mid-tier IoT applications. It combines 5G RedCap with LTE Cat 4 fallback, integrated processing, dual-band GNSS and OpenWrt support, making it suitable for industrial gateways, smart infrastructure, healthcare devices and connected logistics systems.

Key features of the CQM220 include:

CQM211 5G NR Module

The CQM211 is a high-performance 5G NR module for bandwidth-intensive IoT and machine-to-machine applications. Based on 3GPP Release 16 and powered by the Qualcomm SDX61 chipset, it supports multi-gigabit connectivity, LTE Cat 16 fallback, carrier aggregation and Yocto Linux. The module is suited for a wide range of applications, including industrial routers, broadband gateways, smart surveillance systems, and high-performance edge computing devices.

Key features of the CQM211 include:

Visitors can see both modules in router prototypes and explore how their respective performance capabilities and interfaces align with different device architectures and application requirements.

Cavli Hubble: Visibility and Control Beyond Deployment

Cavli Hubble, Cavli Wireless' unified IoT connectivity and device management platform, will be demonstrated live. The cloud-based environment brings together global cellular connectivity, eSIM lifecycle management, device monitoring, remote diagnostics and firmware management.

The demonstration will feature Hubble Lens for remote AT-command access and diagnostics, FOTA/DFOTA for remote firmware updates, and Hubble Cloud Connect for device-to-cloud data routing. These capabilities help OEMs and enterprises manage distributed IoT fleets, maintain operational visibility and reduce reliance on on-site intervention. Customer devices powered by Cavli modules will also be displayed to highlight real-world IoT applications.

"Building an IoT product should not automatically imply months lost in integrating hardware, connectivity, firmware tools and cloud operations together," said John Mathew, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cavli Wireless

"With the purposefully designed P16QS, Cavli's AI Coding Assistant for hassle-free firmware development, 5G modules and Hubble cloud platform, our goal is to create an effortless connected path from development to deployment."

Cavli360: A Conversation Across the IoT Ecosystem

Visitors attending electronica 2026 in Munich can collect printed copies of Cavli360 IoT Magazine – Edition 1 from the Cavli Wireless booth (Hall C2, Booth 628) or access the digital edition by scanning the QR code available at the booth. Featuring insights from Cavli experts, customers, partners, distributors, and industry analysts, the inaugural edition explores 5G, AI-driven IoT, the evolution toward 6G, regional market trends, and industry collaboration.

Explore or request the magazine:https://www.cavliwireless.com/cavli360/edition-1.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage connected products at scale. Cavli's integrated hardware-to-cloud ecosystem combines cellular IoT modules with built-in eSIM connectivity and Cavli Hubble™, a cloud-based platform for IoT connectivity, device and SIM lifecycle management. With cellular modules designed, engineered and manufactured in India for a global customer base, Cavli combines integrated eSIM connectivity and Cavli Hubble device management to help businesses develop, connect and manage intelligent products. The company offers customized solutions supported by 24/7 global assistance.

About electronica 2026

electronica 2026 takes place November 10–13 at Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany. The biennial international trade fair brings together technology manufacturers, component suppliers, developers, and industry professionals to explore advances in electronics, semiconductors, embedded systems, connectivity, automation, and emerging technologies.

Soorya Kumar, Senior Associate – Product MarketingCavli Wirelesssoorya.kumar@cavliwireless.com+91 6282714144cavliwireless.com

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