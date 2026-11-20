BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across four episodes, Our Home, Our Yangtze tells a decade of change along the Yangtze River Economic Belt through four unusual narrators: a fish, a single kilowatt-hour of electricity, a microchip and a shipping container. Their stories explore ecological conservation, industrial upgrading, innovation-led growth and greater openness.

A fish swims through clear waters and past green banks, witnessing the patience and rewards of conservation. A kilowatt-hour passes through factories and cities, revealing the pulse of industrial renewal. A microchip travels from laboratory to production line, recording the build-up and breakthroughs of innovation. A shipping container crosses ports and sea routes, charting an ever-wider world of trade.

Each episode stands alone yet echoes the others. Through life, energy, intelligence and the movement of goods, the series reflects the changing Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Blending documentary realism with poetic expression, the series finds the epic in the everyday, allowing a decade of transformation to unfold through a migration, a light switched on, a calculation and a departure.

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