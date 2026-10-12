Cell Impact announces acceleration of previously communicated order from US customer

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, Cell Impact announced that the company had received a follow-up order for the production of flow plates for a leading US-based OEM in the fuel cell and electrolyser industry. At the time, deliveries were expected to take place over a two-year period starting in the third quarter of 2026.

"The customer has now informed us that they would like to increase the delivery rate for the volume already ordered. As a result, most of the order will be manufactured and delivered during the next two quarters, with an expected final delivery in April 2027," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Bringing the deliveries forward strengthens Cell Impact's cash flow and has a positive effect on the company's liquidity. The order, valued at SEK 5.3 million, will have a particularly strong cash flow impact as the material for the flow plates is already in stock.

About Cell ImpactCell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

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