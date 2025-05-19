circle x black
Lunedì 19 Maggio 2025
11:17
Cell Impact delivers flow plates and test tools to a major player in Asia

19 maggio 2025 | 11.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact AB (publ) has signed an agreement to deliver test tools to a leading industrial player in Asia. The deal confirms Cell Impact's attractive offering and its unique forming technology.

The agreement is a follow-up order from a customer with whom Cell Impact has previously conducted development projects.

 

 

"The tests of our forming technology conducted by this customer have been successful, which has laid the foundation for today's agreement. This is a process we have seen before. Successful tests of Cell Impact Forming™ lead to new business, which in turn is a prerequisite for future volume production," says Mr. Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

The order includes both flow plates and a test tool that will be used to manufacture customized flow plates. Delivery will take place during the second quarter, and the order value amounts to MSEK 0.6.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690599/Cell_Impact.jpg

For more information, please contact: Daniel VallinCEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ) +46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com 

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-delivers-flow-plates-and-test-tools-to-a-major-player-in-asia-302458873.html

