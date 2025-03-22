Chengdu Unleashes Industry Opportunities at 2025 World Conference on Cultural Industry

CHENGDU, China, March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from National Business Daily:

Chengdu, a city celebrated for its deep cultural roots, showcased its growing prowess in creative industries at the 2025 World Conference on Cultural Industry, held March 21-22. Themed "Culture Leadership in Urban Vitality and Innovation", the event attracted industry leaders, government officials, and creative professionals from around the world, highlighting Chengdu's efforts to blend culture with cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

The two-day conference explored thriving creative industries such as gaming, animation, film, and design, providing a platform for collaboration through industry matchmaking, site visits, and cultural events. The opening ceremony featured speeches from international delegates, including a representative from South Yorkshire, U.K., alongside perspectives from Greater Manchester and Liverpool officials on urban creative strategies.

Industry experts offered detailed insights into trends driving digital creativity, while a signing ceremony cemented partnerships in various sectors of cultural industry. Local media group presented a series of local projects, underscoring the city's contributions to innovation in digital media and storytelling.

During the conference, a standout moment came as the U.K. delegation toured two of Chengdu's leading digital creative parks. Discussions with park managers and companies centered on product exports and potential cross-border collaborations. That evening, a Sino-U.K. cultural promotion dinner spotlighted opportunities in film, music, art, design, and sports, with several initial agreements taking shape during one-on-one talks.

On March 22, participants visited Chengdu's iconic landmarks, experiencing the city's rich heritage and vibrant creative spirit firsthand. The tours reinforced Chengdu's appeal as a place where tradition meets modern innovation, leaving a strong impression on attendees.

The conference bolstered Chengdu's connections with global creative industries, positioning it as an increasingly influential player in the international cultural and technological landscape while fueling its ongoing development ambitions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647187/Conference_Scene.jpg