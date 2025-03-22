circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 22 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 02:38
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Chengdu Unleashes Industry Opportunities at 2025 World Conference on Cultural Industry

22 marzo 2025 | 02.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHENGDU, China, March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from National Business Daily:

Chengdu, a city celebrated for its deep cultural roots, showcased its growing prowess in creative industries at the 2025 World Conference on Cultural Industry, held March 21-22. Themed "Culture Leadership in Urban Vitality and Innovation", the event attracted industry leaders, government officials, and creative professionals from around the world, highlighting Chengdu's efforts to blend culture with cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

The two-day conference explored thriving creative industries such as gaming, animation, film, and design, providing a platform for collaboration through industry matchmaking, site visits, and cultural events. The opening ceremony featured speeches from international delegates, including a representative from South Yorkshire, U.K., alongside perspectives from Greater Manchester and Liverpool officials on urban creative strategies.

Industry experts offered detailed insights into trends driving digital creativity, while a signing ceremony cemented partnerships in various sectors of cultural industry. Local media group presented a series of local projects, underscoring the city's contributions to innovation in digital media and storytelling.

During the conference, a standout moment came as the U.K. delegation toured two of Chengdu's leading digital creative parks. Discussions with park managers and companies centered on product exports and potential cross-border collaborations. That evening, a Sino-U.K. cultural promotion dinner spotlighted opportunities in film, music, art, design, and sports, with several initial agreements taking shape during one-on-one talks.

On March 22, participants visited Chengdu's iconic landmarks, experiencing the city's rich heritage and vibrant creative spirit firsthand. The tours reinforced Chengdu's appeal as a place where tradition meets modern innovation, leaving a strong impression on attendees.

The conference bolstered Chengdu's connections with global creative industries, positioning it as an increasingly influential player in the international cultural and technological landscape while fueling its ongoing development ambitions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647187/Conference_Scene.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chengdu-unleashes-industry-opportunities-at-2025-world-conference-on-cultural-industry-302408412.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46840 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda
News to go
Sciopero, venerdì nero per i trasporti: stop a bus, tram e metro
News to go
Stellantis, Elkann: "Il 2025 sarà un anno difficile"
Totti e la follia del tifoso: "Mi ha baciato le scarpe per strada" - Video
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Area coincide con uno dei più pericolosi vulcani attivi al mondo"
News to go
Dazi Usa al 25%, Lagarde: "Possono ridurre Pil Eurozona 2025
News to go
Forze armate, quanto guadagnano i militari italiani
News to go
Meloni cita Manifesto di Ventotene: "Non è la mia Europa"
Roberto Bolle danza tra i quadri di Caravaggio a Palazzo Barberini - Video
News to go
Uova, prezzo alle stelle negli Usa: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina, telefonata fiume Trump-Putin: la roadmap per una "pace durevole"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza