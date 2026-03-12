CONOW Signals European Ambition with Partnerships and Product Launches at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conow, an Al-powered global digital energy ecosystem powered by Tuya Smart (NYSE:TUYA), made a significant mark at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026 (March 10–12, Expo Greater Amsterdam) — unveiling a comprehensive residential energy lineup spanning balcony storage, whole-home systems, and AI-driven energy management, while demonstrating the growing commercial trust the brand has begun to earn among European distribution partners and industry players.

At Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, CONOW presented one of the most complete residential energy portfolios, unified by CONOW AI HEMS, an intelligent energy management platform powered by Tuya that enables dynamic tariff optimization across 800+ energy providers and real-time load control for thermostats, EV chargers, and heat pumps. It is one of the few solutions on the market backed by a proven installed device base, not just theoretical capability.

Lyra 2500 AC: The newly launched AI-powered AC-coupled plug-in balcony energy storage system featuring 1500W continuous output (3000W peak) and a 2560Wh LFP battery, parallelable to 5120Wh. It offers 10ms UPS backup, 1.5-hour fast charging, and universal microinverter compatibility for easy retrofitting.

Atlas 6000 AC (pre-sale): An AC‑coupled plug‑in storage system with a 3kW/6kWh "golden ratio" configuration, optimized to offset peak demand and cover daily household use. It plugs into any standard socket and the industrial‑grade safety ensures reliable power, on or off the grid.

CBE2000 Pro: A plug-and-play smart balcony solar and storage solution with 2500W bi-directional AC, 4 MPPT (2600W PV input), and 10ms backup. Driven by CONOW AI HEMS, it optimizes performance via dynamic pricing across Adaptive, Extreme, and Efficient modes.

CBE Expansion Battery 5000: This "Lego-style" modular system allows users to mix 2kWh and 5kWh units for customized capacity. Compatible with CBE2000/5000 Pro, it offers the lineup's best value (€/kWh) with rapid capacity upgrades.

Residential all-in-one energy storage system (pre-sale): A full-scale whole-home solution (5kW–25kW) supporting single and three-phase setups. Its modular design scales from 8kWh to 48kWh, featuring IP66 durability for everything from apartments to EV-ready homes.

"European homeowners are asking harder questions about energy — and they deserve smarter answers. Every product we brought to Amsterdam is built around one idea: that your home should care for you, not the other way around," noted Alain Zheng, Director of AI Energy Solutions, CONOW.

CONOW is actively building its community and long-term relationships in Europe. On March 11, the company hosted the invitation-only CONOW OPEN at its booth, bringing together European industry leaders for a keynote by Guy Vandendungen, Country Manager for the Netherlands and CTO at Perpetum Energy (also a Member of the Expert Committee, EAEST), on the Dutch energy storage market and competitive positioning — followed by an in-depth technical deep dive into CONOW's AI-powered product lineup and technological strengths. The event also marked the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with three European partners: Flexisolar GmbH, an established German provider of bespoke balcony power systems and photovoltaic solutions; Lanergy GmbH, a German integrated renewable energy solutions provider; and GroenWoon B.V., a trusted home energy storage provider in the Netherlands.

Mason Sun, Director of Smart Solutions at CONOW, noted that, "Today, the question is no longer whether we will transition to a smarter, greener energy future — but how fast and how well we can build it together."

Looking ahead, CONOW is committed to deepening its presence in Europe, not as a short-term entrant, but as a lasting partner building the intelligent energy infrastructure that European homes can rely on for years to come.

For more information, please visit www.conow.com.

Explore featured energy solutions: conow.com/Lyra2500AC | conow.com/CBE2000Pro | conow.com/ai-hems

