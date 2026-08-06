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Creative Technology Releases Creative XF1, a Hi-Res Extreme Fidelity Speaker that Elevates Every Listening Experience

06 agosto 2026 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology Ltd launches Creative XF1, a new Hi-Res speaker system designed for users who care about both sound quality and aesthetics, and want more vivid music, more cinematic movies, and more engaging listening. Creative XF1 offers sleek design, bi-amplified architecture, 72W RMS output, dual Hi-Res Audio certification, next-gen connectivity, and personalization with the Creative Nexus app.

Creative XF1 brings out details in music that many compact 2.0 speakers in this price range do not reproduce, from the rasp in a voice to the rumbling bass under a game soundtrack. With a bespoke FEA-optimized 3-inch woofer, Creative XF1 adds extra punch and close-range clarity. The 72W RMS bi-amplified design delivers a clear, powerful sound that is easy on the ear.

"For many of us, the desktop has become the center of work, entertainment and creation," said Ernest Sim, CEO and Executive Chairman, Creative Technology Ltd. "Creative XF1 is built to deliver room-filling power with richer depth and clarity, so every note, voice and effect sounds closer, more vivid and more real at your desk."

Besides advanced connectivity via Bluetooth® 6.0, USB audio, and AUX input, users can also connect a subwoofer for richer bass and an easy 2.1 upgrade.

Crafted by in-house audio specialists, the Creative Nexus app offers a 10-band parametric EQ and 120+ presets for different music genres and games. Users can personalize their sound for focused work, movie nights, gaming sessions, or unwinding, all from one intuitive interface.  

Pricing and availability

Creative XF1 is priced at USD 179.99 in the United States and EUR 159.99 in Europe, and is available at creative.com.

For in-store availability, please refer to authorized dealers.

About CreativeSince its founding in 1981, Creative Technology has been driven by a singular mission: to reimagine the way the world experiences sound. Creative introduced the groundbreaking Sound Blaster®, the invention that gave personal computers the gift of sound — and forever changed the landscape of PC multimedia.

Guided by a legacy of bold ideas and breakthrough technologies, Creative continues to lead at the intersection of engineering and imagination.

At its core, Creative remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what audio can achieve — enriching lives, elevating experiences, and defining what's next in sound.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States and Europe. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, and the Creative logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

CONTACT INFORMATIONCreative Technology LtdKelvin Yongkelvin_yong@ctl.creative.com

 

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